Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Vape pens may up desire to smoke: study

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
E-cigarette use is strongly associated with the use of other tobacco products among youth and young adults.
E- cigarettes are not less harmful than regular cigarettes. (Photo: AP)
 E- cigarettes are not less harmful than regular cigarettes. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Watching someone use new generation e-cigarettes or vape pens may stimulate the urge to smoke in young adults, even in those who have never smoked before, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of Chicago Medical Centre in the US found that young adult smokers exposed to the use of traditional cigarettes, first-generation e-cigarettes or second generation vape pens experienced an immediate, significant and lasting increase in the desire to smoke. This extended even to subjects who had never used the newer devices.

"The new e-cigarettes, known as vape pens, are now larger and more powerful devices," said Andrea King, professor at the University of Chicago. "They have low resemblance to cigarettes, so some people were hoping they might not produce the same urge to smoke," said King. "But we found that they do stimulate the urge. Vape pens look different but they share too many salient features of the act of smoking - including inhalation, exhalation and hand-to-mouth behaviours," she said.

"This makes them a potent trigger, encouraging people to smoke. Their impact is roughly equal to watching someone light up a cigarette. They made the young adults in our study want to smoke," she added. According to the survey, e-cigarette use is "strongly associated with the use of other tobacco products among youth and young adults, including combustible tobacco products."

Researchers designed an experiment to test the vape pen's effects on the urge to smoke in young adults, men and women aged 18 to 35, a highly susceptible group. The 108 subjects of the study were ranged from very light to pack-a-day smokers. On average, they smoked 8.7 cigarettes a day on six to seven days each week. More than 80 per cent had used e-cigarettes and almost 30 per cent had used one in the past month.

Over an hour-long session the volunteers conversed with a member of the research team who pretended to be a fellow volunteer "randomly assigned" to consume different products as study tasks. During these interactions, the pretending volunteer smoked either a combustible cigarette or a vape pen. Both cues increased desire among research subjects for a cigarette or an e-cigarette.

The level and duration of desire to smoke among volunteers was the same whether they observed their "colleague" smoking a cigarette or using a vape pen.
The study was published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

Tags: smoking, vape pens, e-cigarettes

Related Stories

Representational Image. (Picture Courtesy: Pixabay)

Brains of teen smokers are hard-wired to crave cigarettes: study

The teen brain is more responsive to the rewarding and thrilling aspects of smoking.
01 Jan 2016 12:19 AM
FDA has the authority to reduce nicotine in cigarettes if it benefits public health (Photo: Pixabay)

How reduced-nicotine cigarettes can help you kick the butt

FDA has the authority to reduce nicotine in cigarettes if it benefits public health
04 Oct 2015 10:26 PM
Smoking kills six million people a year worldwide and, if current trends continue, the WHO predicts more than 1 billion tobacco-related deaths this century. (Photo: Pixabay)

Smoking a pack a day causes 150 mutations in every lung cell: research

The highest mutation rates were seen in lung cancers, but tumors in other parts of the body - including the bladder, liver and throat.
04 Nov 2016 1:38 PM

Nation Gallery

Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter

Virender Sehwag shared an image of his 254-run-knock during the first Test at Lahore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!

Vin Diesel shared the picture on his Facebook page.
 

Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.
 

Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune

Both the teams will stay in Pune till Tuesday as the rooms in the hotel that the teams are supposed to stay are available only from Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Video: Most commonly asked questions about breasts

There are many questions about breasts that women can find to be very confusing. (Credit: YouTube)

Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient dies at 76

Former newspaper editor Seah Chiang Nee pictured at his home in Singapore in October 2005. (Photo: AFP)

Jealousy may make you shop for eye-catching products

The researchers were surprised to discover that the desire to recapture someone's attention with eye-catching products even outweighed the risk of public embarrassment. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sunbeds may up deadly skin cancer risk: study

The World Health Organisation (WHO) based International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified UV-emitting tanning devices as

Psoriasis with arthritis linked to heart disease risk

If doctors know to look for signs of heart disease sooner, they may be able to prescribe treatment before the condition worsens. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham