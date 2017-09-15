Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Type 2 diabetes can be reversed by low calorie diet, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
Researchers say the reversal of diabetes remains possible for at least ten years after the onset of the condition.
The study further claims that type 2 diabetes can be reversed by going on a low calorie diet, which includes consuming just 600 calories a day for eight weeks.
A new study conducted by Newcastle University says that while excess calories lead to a fatty liver and thus too much glucose, losing less that one gram of fat from the pancreas can re-start insulin production, reversing type 2 diabetes.

The reversal of diabetes remains possible for at least ten years after the onset of the condition said lead author of the story Professor Roy Taylor.

Such a diet helps bring about 15kg of weight loss on average. Weight loss has long been known to help reverse the condition.

According to the study, results showed within just a week of starting the diet. It caused a profound fall in insulin sensitivity.

Fasting blood sugar levels, of which diabetes patients have significantly higher, became normal within the same time frame.

Often thought of as harmless, type 2 diabetes is a hidden killer and can lead to heart failure, blindness, kidney disease and leg amputations.

