A 30 min workout that can help women feel thinnner and stronger

Published Jun 15, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Poor body image can have harmful implications for a woman's psychological and physical health including increased risk for low self-esteem.
Women, in general, have a tendency to feel negatively about their bodies (Photo: AFP)
Washington: You may want to hit the gym as according to a recent study, just one 30-minute bout of exercise makes women feel stronger and thinner.

The UBC study also found that the positive effect lasts well beyond the activity itself, which may be good news for women concerned about their body image.

"Women, in general, have a tendency to feel negatively about their bodies," said senior author Kathleen Martin Ginis. "This is a concern because poor body image can have harmful implications for a woman's psychological and physical health including increased risk for low self-esteem, depression and for eating disorders. This study indicates exercise can have an immediate positive effect."

Martin Ginis, along with Lauren Salci, compared the body image and physical perceptions of women who completed 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise with those who sat and read. Women in the exercise group had significant improvements in their body image compared to those who didn't exercise.

This positive effect lasted at least 20 minutes post-exercise. The research team further established that this effect was not due to a change in the women's mood, rather it was linked to perceiving themselves as stronger and thinner.

"We all have those days when we don't feel great about our bodies," noted Martin Ginis. "This study and our previous research shows one way to feel better, is to get going and exercise. The effects can be immediate."
Martin Ginis sees this study as a gateway to developing maximally effective body image-enhancing exercise interventions.

"We think that the feelings of strength and empowerment women achieve post exercise, stimulate an improved internal dialogue," added Martin Ginis. "This in turn should generate positive thoughts and feelings about their bodies which may replace the all too common negative ones."

The study appears in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise.

Health experts say that while the best time for a workout would be between 9 am to 11 am, for those who dehydrate quickly, going in for a workout about 30 minutes before iftar would be a good idea. (Representational Image)

Workout before iftar, say experts

Experts advise body builders to plan well and stick to a proper exercise regime for the holy month of Ramzan.
25 May 2017 3:30 AM
(Representational image)

Scientists develop a workout suit that breathes out body's heat

MIT scientists have designed a breathable workout suit with ventilating flaps that open and close.
22 May 2017 7:39 AM
(Representational image)

Can't afford a trainer? Here are the best workout apps

Download these best workout apps right away to spare you the expense of a personal trainer and keep your workouts interesting.
21 Feb 2017 3:25 PM
