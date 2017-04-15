Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Kitchen may have more germs than toilet seat: study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 10:49 am IST
Pollution adds to threat from germs, study finds.
Once the infection develops, it exists there for a long time and develops into a full blown one only later. Hence the bacteria are slowly accumulating and growing in number. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)
  Once the infection develops, it exists there for a long time and develops into a full blown one only later. Hence the bacteria are slowly accumulating and growing in number. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Tiny particulate matter and carbon in the air are making worsening respiratory infections like pneumonia, acute respiratory distress and acute viral infections which is the prime reason for the patients showing resistance to antibiotic treatment, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Environment and Microbiology.

The study has found that the bacteria is able to tolerate the pollution both indoors and outdoors. It was found that more the pollution, more is the risk of the infection getting stronger.The places where bacteria are found to thrive the most is kitchen where the sponge that is used to clean utensils can harbour more than 2 lakh different bacteria.

Studies show that more germs are in the kitchen than on the toilet seat. Dr Geeta Naidu, senior general physician, said, “Bacteria need food to survive and there is food readily available in the kitchen. Left over pieces if they are not cleaned properly allow the growth of bacteria.”

Mobile phones were also found to harbour bacteria as they are used in the kitchen, washroom and carried around the homes. As the surface of the mobile phones, the touch screen and also it’s constant contact with skin allows the growth and also transferring of bacteria from the hand, ears and even mouth.

Dr P.N. Reddy, senior pulmonologist, said, “The phone allows bacteria to grow because of the heat that it provides. Transfer of bacteria from the phone to the human body is also being seen and that raises the concern that these indoor pollutants have to be controlled.”While outdoor pollution is from vehicles, construction sites and industries, exposure within homes is equally toxic with mosquito coils and incense sticks.

Dr K. Subhakar explained, “These are kept at a very close distance and within a confined place in the home where the individual breathes it on a regular interval. Hence the exposure is not only to those who go outside but also to those who are living within. Once the infection develops, it exists there for a long time and develops into a full blown one only later. Hence the bacteria are slowly accumulating and growing in number.”

Senior microbiologist Dr R. Rajeshwari said, “Laboratory tests and recent experiments have shown that in the first line of antibiotic treatments during the first time, the bacteria are killed in good number. But there are still some of them who are hiding and they slowly grow in number. What was the reason for their growth? What was the agent for them to get stronger again? These questions were often asked but slowly they are being decoded.”

Experts state that the black carbon which is in the air alters the antibiotic tolerance and increases the resistance of bacteria which makes the medicine ineffective. The study in published in the Journal of Environment and Microbiology. found that bacteria alter themselves and form new communities and protect themselves.

Household items that hold danger

  • Heating appliances in the kitchen microwaves, and ovens must not have left over foods strewn in them for long as it can allow growth of fungus and bacteria.
  • The cooking stove in the kitchen must be cleaned not only from the upper surface but also from the lower surface and sides.
  •  Appliances in the kitchen must be kept in places where there is proper ventilation system as it releases carcon mono-oxide and that is harmful.
  • Smoke during cooking from gas stoves releases nitrogen dioxide.
  • Agarbatti or incense sticks release polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and also other aromatic chemicals that have been used in making these sticks.
  • Tooth brushes and water heaters in the bathroom are also known to harbour E.coli and millions of other bad bacteria. Toothbrushes must always be covered with a cap.
  • Liquidators or vaporisers contain insecticide and pesticides.
Tags: journal of environment and microbiology, bacteria, nation news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Red iPhone 7 now available in India, with price cut of Rs 4,000

(PRODUCT) RED variant of iPhone 7 and iPhone7 Plus
 

Virat Kohli changes Instagram picture alongside ladylove Anushka Sharma

The display picture is most likely one from the time both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's Goa-wedding last December. (Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)
 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Leaning forward during phone use may cause 'text neck'

The impact on the spine increases at higher flexed postures and bending backward or forward could cause an issue for most youngsters today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pedometers tied to less fatigue for rheumatoid arthritis patients

Having a concrete goal, such as the number of daily steps, seems to help people become and stay active.

This 3D-printed patch can help mend 'broken' hearts

The digital model is made into a physical structure by 3D printing with proteins native to the heart and further integrating cardiac cell types derived from stem cells. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mosquito menace: Kompally, Nacharam home to breeding

But the burning of coils and papers at home can affect children and also senior citizens.

Don’t take those fainting spells lightly

Before the occurrence of the episode, the person experiences light headedness, nausea, sweaty sensation and even weakness.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham