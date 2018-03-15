Sleep Awareness Week: Here's what 5 most common types of dreams mean

One needs to remember that although the nightmare may seem uncontrollable, you are creating it, and so you can also take steps to resolve it. (Photo: Pixabay)

Science claims that 95 per cent of the dreams a person has is usually wiped out of their memory even before a person gets up from the bed. The ones, on the other hand, that stick to the mind, tend to haunt us fro the rest of the day.

According to a recent survey conducted by Totaljobs, a staggering 50 per cent of Brits have faltering sleep over work pressures - with nightmares a frequent occurrence.

Speaking to MailOnline, dream expert Dr Ian Wallace decoded the five most common types of dreams and their meanings.

Here are the top 5 dreams decoded

Being chased: Nightmares of being chased could signify that there is an issue in your waking life that you want to confront but are unsure how to do so. Interestingly, the issue is often a great opportunity for a person to pursue a particular personal ambition.

Teeth falling out: Teeth symbolizes confidence and power, this dream reminds a person of some situation that is causing his/her confidence to crumble in waking life.

Rather than seeing this situation as something that will leave you powerless, just try calmly chewing over the facts and relish it as a challenge that you can really get your teeth into.

Unable to find a toilet: Not being able to find a loo means there must be an issue in a person’s waking life where they are finding it a challenge to clearly express their own needs. This can often occur if you always spend your time looking after the needs of other people, rather than your own needs.

Naked in public: Being naked in public suggests that there is a situation in waking life that is making you feel vulnerable and exposed. Although it might be potentially embarrassing, sometimes you just have to open up to others so they can see your real talents.

Unprepared for an exam: Exams are how we judge our ability to perform, so this indicates that you are critically examining your own performance in waking life. Rather than immersing yourself in endless self-examination, the real test of your character is being able to accept your talents by celebrating your knowledge and achievements, instead of constantly judging them.

The dream expert says that while nightmares may be scary, they are among the most useful dreams that you create as they alert you to opportunities in your waking life where you can make powerful choices to increase your sense of well-being and levels of fulfillment.

According to Dr Wallace, a nightmare is just a particular type of dream experience where your emotions are heightened and a situation feels out of control.

They are indicators of imbalance in waking life and ignoring them will only lead the unconscious awareness to begin to increase the emotional content of the dream and make it apparently scarier and scarier until you start to consciously pay attention.