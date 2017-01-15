Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

For those prone to allergy, January a tough month

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JOYEETA CHAKRAVORTY
Published Jan 15, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Allergic rhinitis (AR) is a chronic inflammatory respiratory disease, affecting one-third of the worldwide population, says expert.
Experts suggest that people should take preventive medicines to avoid the allergy bouts.
Bengaluru: Temperature fluctuation in January and a rise in pollen count in the air are taking a toll on those prone to various allergies and many are visiting hospitals and clinics with runny nose, cough and other symptoms.

“We are seeing many cases of allergies, especially among those who are prone to it, and they are walking in with aggravated symptoms,” said Dr Kalpana Janardhan, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital.

Dr K G Somashekhara, HOD, ENT, Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), said, “Allergic rhinitis (AR) is a chronic inflammatory respiratory disease, affecting one-third of the worldwide population. In India, millions of people have been found to suffer from allergic rhinitis. Yet they have low acceptance level for disease as well as proper medication. They self-medicate by popping over-the-counter cold medication pills, which hardly bring any relief. In fact, the drug's side-effects make the symptoms even worse.”

He said the spring season acts as a roller-coaster, as the dip and spike in pollen count lead to acute sneezing and red, itchy and watery eyes. Experts suggest that people should take preventive medicines to avoid the allergy bouts.

“There are medicines which can be taken. If someone knows that they are allergic to dust or pollen they can take medicines prior to the onset of the season and prevent allergies from flaring up. Also, patients need to avoid commuting on two-wheelers without a face mask. Exercising regularly can also help build immunity,” Dr Kalpana summed up.

Tags: kempegowda institute of medical sciences, allergies
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

