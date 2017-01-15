 LIVE !  :  Kedar Jadhav. (Photo: PTI) Live | India vs England 1st ODI: India lose Kedar Jadhav in mammoth chase
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Alzheimer's disease may get worse faster due to concussions: study

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 6:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 8:54 pm IST
Moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury is one of the strongest environmental risk factors for developing neurodegenerative diseases.
These findings show promise for detecting the influence of concussion (Photo: AFP)
 These findings show promise for detecting the influence of concussion (Photo: AFP)

Boston: Concussions may accelerate cognitive decline related to Alzheimer's disease, especially in people who are at genetic risk for the disorder, a new study has found.

Moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury is one of the strongest environmental risk factors for developing neurodegenerative diseases such as late-onset Alzheimer's disease, although it is unclear whether mild traumatic brain injury or concussion also increases this risk.

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine in the US studied 160 Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans, some who had suffered one or more concussions and some who had never had a concussion.

Using MRI imaging, the thickness of their cerebral cortex was measured in seven regions that are the first to show atrophy in Alzheimer's disease, as well as seven control regions.

"We found that having a concussion was associated with lower cortical thickness in brain regions that are the first to be affected in Alzheimer's disease," said Jasmeet Hayes, assistant professor at Boston University.

"Our results suggest that when combined with genetic factors, concussions may be associated with accelerated cortical thickness and memory decline in Alzheimer's disease relevant areas," said Hayes.

Of particular note was that these brain abnormalities were found in a relatively young group, with the average age being 32 years old.

"These findings show promise for detecting the influence of concussion on neurodegeneration early in one's lifetime," said Hayes.

"It is important to document the occurrence and subsequent symptoms of a concussion, even if the person reports only having their "bell rung" and is able to shake it off fairly quickly, given that when combined with factors such as genetics, the concussion may produce negative long-term health consequences," Hayes added.

"Treatments may then one day be developed to target those mechanisms and delay the onset of neurodegenerative pathology," she added.

The study appears in the journal Brain.

Tags: health and well being, brain concussion, alzheimer disease

Related Stories

Elevated levels of the brain protein tau following a sport-related concussion are associated with a longer recovery period and delayed return to play for athletes. (Representational Image)

Brain protein may predict recovery time after concussion

This may help serve as a marker to help determine a player's readiness to return to the game after a head injury.
07 Jan 2017 3:18 PM
Researchers found that concussions were associated with alterations in the interactions between different brain areas - in other words, there were observable changes in how areas of the brain communicate with one another. (Representatonal image)

High-resolution brain scans may improve concussion detection

Researchers took MEG scans of 41 men between 20-44 years of age. Half had been diagnosed with concussions within the past three months.
10 Dec 2016 3:16 PM
One of the most vexing issues with treating concussions in athletes is that the full extent of brain injuries can be difficult to assess (Photo: AFP)

Tests may detect brain damage even after mild concussion

Compared with men who weren’t in the NFL, the football players had higher levels of TSPO and greater changes in the brain’s white matter.
29 Nov 2016 8:35 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Has Lindsay Lohan embraced Islam? Seems like!

Lindsay has even shifted to Dubai.
 

When Rishi Kapoor went on a tea date with Dawood Ibrahim

Rishi Kapoor
 

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

President Barack Obama's fluffy family dogs Bo and Sunny have stolen American's hearts. (Photo: AP)
 

Khaidi No 150 Box Office collection on Day 4: the film is still going strong!

Poster of the film.
 

Twitterati can't get over new species of Gibbon named after Luke Skywalker

The responses were mostly comparing the gibbon and Luke Skywalker (Photo: Twitter)
 

Man with bionic penis says he now wants to date a sex robot

The man lost his virginity to an escort last year (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Older adults who stay fit have brains more active for learning: study

The researchers caution that maintaining high levels of fitness through physical activity will not entirely eliminate or cure age (Photo: AFP)

Cognitive behaviour therapy helps children deal with night terror: study

This treatment is based on the theory of learned behavior and involves teaching the parent to manage the child's behavior (Photo: AFP)

For those prone to allergy, January a tough month

Experts suggest that people should take preventive medicines to avoid the allergy bouts.

Teen admitted to Delhi hospital is internet game addict

Video gaming addiction is hypothesized to be an excessive or compulsive use of computer games or video games, which interferes with a person’s everyday life. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women reveal what they want to hear from men during sex

Women like to hear men say things that would turn them on instantly while having sex. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham