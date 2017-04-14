Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Smaller brain structure ups anxiety level, negative thoughts

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 10:09 pm IST
According to the study, these people also tend to view neutral or even positive events in a negative light.
People who have smaller volumes have higher levels of anxiety; people who have larger IFCs tend to have lower levels of anxiety. (Credit: YouTube)
 People who have smaller volumes have higher levels of anxiety; people who have larger IFCs tend to have lower levels of anxiety. (Credit: YouTube)

Washington D.C.: A team of US researchers has found that healthy adults, who have smaller Inferior Frontal Cortex - a brain region behind the temples that helps regulate thoughts and emotions, are more likely to suffer from anxiety, associated with more bias towards negative thoughts.

According to the study, these people also tend to view neutral or even positive events in a negative light.

The findings, published in journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, indicated that larger IFC volume is protecting against negative bias through lower levels of trait anxiety.

The researchers from the University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign in the US evaluated 62 students, collecting brain structural data from neuroimaging scans and using standard questionnaires to determine their level of anxiety and predilection for negative bias.

"You would expect these brain changes more in clinical populations where anxiety is very serious, but we are seeing differences even in the brains of healthy young adults," said lead study author Sanda Dolcos.

The study also found that the relationship between the size of the IFC and a student's negative bias was mediated by their level of anxiety.

"People who have smaller volumes have higher levels of anxiety; people who have larger IFCs tend to have lower levels of anxiety," Dolcos said.

"Anxiety can interfere with many dimensions of life, causing a person to be on high alert for potential problems even under the best of circumstances," said another author Yifan Hu.

Negative bias also can interfere with a person's commitment to activities that might further their life goals, she said.

"Understanding the interrelatedness of brain structure, function and personality traits such as anxiety and their behavioural effects such as negative bias will help scientists develop interventions to target specific brain regions in healthy populations," Hu explained.

"We hope to be able to train the brain to function better," she said. "That way, we might prevent these at-risk people from moving on to more severe anxiety."

Tags: anxiety, negative bias

Related Stories

The precise action of these natural opioids in the brain is poorly understood (Photo: AFP)

Brain's natural opioids more effective against anxiety than morphine

Anxiety disorders affect 14 per cent of Australians but are poorly managed by commonly prescribed medications.
26 Mar 2017 11:37 AM
Brain connections at birth may be responsible for the development of problems later in life (Photo: AFP)

Brain scan of new born can reveal signs of anxiety at early age

Pattern of connections between the amygdala and certain brain regions predicted the likelihood of the babies developing symptoms.
02 Feb 2017 1:32 PM
They analysed data from 16 studies which started between 1994 and 2008 (Photo: AFP)

Risk of death from cancer goes up due to anxiety, depression: study

Several factors that could have influenced the results were taken into account, including age, sex, education.
26 Jan 2017 6:23 PM

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Kieron Pollard's blitz powers Mumbai Indians to victory

Kieron Pollard scored his first fifty of this IPL season to lead Mumbai Indians’ fightback after being reduced to 7/4. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Punjab baby weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months

Doctors are unable to diagnose Chahat Kumar’s condition as she has abnormally hard skin that makes it difficult to take blood samples. (Credit: Barcroft/ YouTube)

Married LGBT adults are healthier, happier than singles: study

Some 2.7 million adults ages 50 and older identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender - a number that is expected to nearly double by 2060. (Photo: AP)

Here's how to protect yourself from early onset of dengue

In India too, there is 25 per cent increase in dengue cases each year. (Photo: Pixabay)

People are bad at choosing flattering profile pictures: study

The researchers found that people tended to select images that highlighted positive personality traits. (Photo: Pixabay)

Humans at 'golden stage' when they are 25, can outsmart computers

Previous studies have shown that aging diminishes a person's ability to behave randomly (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham