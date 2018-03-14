Falling in love makes you fat, says study

Scientists have confirmed being in a settled relationship really does increase the likelihood of weight gain and explained why. (Photo: Pexels)

A new study now finds that people who are in a serious committed relationship tend to pile on the pounds.

According to the study conducted by the Central Queensland University, it showed couples weigh more than single people - despite having healthier lifestyles and eating more fruit and vegetables.

According to lead author Stephanie Schoeppe, who spoke to NewScientist, the reason could be that they no longer needing to impress potential suitors.

And she warned that children can only add worsen weight problems, as parents tend to munch on their 'leftovers and snacks'.

Speaking about it she said that when couples don’t need to look attractive and slim to attract a partner, they may feel more comfortable in eating more, or eating more foods high in fat and sugar.

While cosy evenings spent binge-watching TV and munching popcorn on the sofa have taken the brunt of the blame, the new study, published in the medical journal PLoS ONE, suggests the weight gain isn't from an unhealthy lifestyle.

It showed that couples consumed more fruit and vegetables and steered clear of fast food, alcohol and cigarettes.

However, experts believe the reason behind comfort weight could be that 'couples are eating more of all food types together'.