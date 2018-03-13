search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Sleep awareness week: 10 foods to help a person sleep at night

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Rising stress is one of the factors which contribute to person’s insomnia and can be fixed by dietary changes.
According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)
 According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)

Insomnia is, by, far the most common type of sleep disorder.

According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. Rising stress is one of the many factors which contribute to this sort of insomnia and it can be fixed by many natural methods.

 

One of the best ways to get better sleep is by simply changing a person’s diet. A good healthy meal, actually does help a person get better sleep say studies. While it certainly does not mean that a person will simply gorge on whatever they can lay there hands on, here are the foods, which when had in proper measure, help sleep.

Following are the top 10 food items which help sleep:

Poultry: Chicken or Turkey has tryptophan. Tryptophan is an amino acid that one can only get from what one eats or drinks. It helps the body make serotonin (which helps relax) and facilitates the production of melatonin which controls sleep cycles.

Fish: Vitamin B6 is abundant in fish, with salmon, tuna, and halibut having the most. B6 is what makes melatonin.

Yogurt: Calcium processes hormones that help sleep which are tryptophan and melatonin. Calcium, of course, can be found in anything dairy related.

Kale: The leafy green is also rich in calcium which again is important in making those sleep hormones go to work.

Bananas: Bananas are high in potassium which helps a person to stay asleep. It also has tryptophan and magnesium which are natural sedatives.

Whole Grains: Encourages insulin production that results in tryptophan activity in the brain. It also has magnesium which is said to help one stay asleep. When magnesium levels are too low one is more likely to wake up during the night.

Honey: Glucose in honey lowers levels of orexin, orexin is a neurotransmitter in the brain that makes one more alert. Honey reverses the effects of orexin.

Nuts: Walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds. These all boost serotonin levels by having magnesium and tryptophan.

Eggs: Eggs are popular in the morning, but they also can make you sleepy due to having tryptophan.

White Rice: White rice has a high glycemic index. This simply means that they will give you a natural increase in blood sugar and insulin levels, which in turn, helps tryptophan go to work in brain faster.

Tags: leep, sleep awareness, tips to sleep, health and well being, insomnia, food


Related Stories

Sleep awareness week: 10 tips to sleep better at night
Get more sleep to boost sex life, says study
Sleep spindles play vital role in strengthening new memories: Study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Carbon-free limitless energy could be possible within 15 years: MIT scientists

Carbon-free limitless energy could be possible within 15 years. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

One of the mummies, known as Maria, was found by a team led by controversial Mexican journalist Jamie Maussan in early 2017. (Youtube Screengrab/ Gaia)
 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami had affair with South African woman, chatted on WhatsApp

Hasin Jahan, who had earlier taken to her Facebook to share photos of Mohammed Shami’s alleged Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chats with other women, also alleged that Shami also had a WhatsApp chat with a woman in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Microsoft women filed 238 complaints about gender discrimination

Out of 118 gender discrimination complaints filed by women at Microsoft, only one was deemed “founded” by the company.
 

Apple to unveil new entry-level Mac Notebook, likely launch at WWDC in June

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.
 

Meghan Markle carries out first royal engagement with UK's Queen Elizabeth

Markle joined her husband-to-be and Britain’s other senior royals including Prince Charles, Prince William for the Commonwealth service. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Heart attack risk higher in women with bigger waist and hips

The increased risk was even higher for people who had an unusually large waist circumference or a high waist-to-hip ratio. (Photo: Pixabay)

Infertility treatment leaving sperm science behind

If you’re not producing sexy research that’s going to come up with a magic bullet, then people are not going to give you the money. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gout drug ups death risk in heart patients

The risk of death from cardiovascular disease was 34 percent higher with febuxostat than with an older drug, allopurinol. (Photo: Pixabay)

Going to the barber can help lower blood pressure: Study

When a trained pharmacist met men regularly at their local Los Angeles barbershop, clients were able to lower their blood pressure. (Photo: Pixabay)

Expert reveals diet to boost fertility in women

A healthy lifestyle with a nutrient-rich diet along with an essential amount of exercise work wonders. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham