Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Novel cell replacement therapy may help cure diabetes

ANI
Published May 12, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 11:32 am IST
The tissue-engineered islet transplant can successfully engraft and achieve insulin independence in type 1 diabetes
Islet transplantation has demonstrated the ability to restore natural insulin production and eliminate severe hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Islet transplantation has demonstrated the ability to restore natural insulin production and eliminate severe hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington D.C.: Good news for diabetics on insulin as a recent study has found that the novel tissue-engineered islet transplant offers hope.

Scientists from the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have produced the first clinical results demonstrating that pancreatic islet cells transplanted within a tissue-engineered platform can successfully engraft and achieve insulin independence in type 1 diabetes.

The findings are part of an ongoing clinical study to test this novel strategy as an important step toward offering this life-changing cell replacement therapy to millions living with the disease.

Islet transplantation has demonstrated the ability to restore natural insulin production and eliminate severe hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes. The insulin-producing cells have traditionally been implanted within the liver, but this transplant site poses some limitations for emerging applications, leading researchers to investigate other options.

DRI scientists have focused on the omentum, an apron-like tissue covering abdominal organs, which is easily accessed with minimally invasive surgery and has the same blood supply and physiological drainage characteristics as the pancreas.

"The objective of testing this novel tissue-engineered platform is to initially determine that insulin-producing cells can function in this new site, and subsequently introduce additional technologies towards our ultimate goal to replace the pancreatic endocrine function lost in type 1 diabetes without the need for anti-rejection drugs, what we call the DRI BioHub," explained researcher Camillo Ricordi.

This was the first successful tissue-engineered "mini pancreas" that has achieved long-term insulin independence in a patient with type 1 diabetes. The biological platform was made by combining donor islets with the patient's own (autologous) blood plasma, which was laparoscopically layered onto the omentum. Clinical-grade thrombin was then layered over the islet/plasma mixture. Together, these substances create a gel-like material that sticks to the omentum and holds the islets in place.

Over time, the body will absorb the gel, leaving the islets intact. The technique has been designed to minimize the inflammatory reaction that is normally observed when islets are implanted in the liver or in other sites with immediate contact to blood. The DRI's clinical trial, an important first step toward developing the BioHub mini organ, includes the immunosuppressive regimen currently used for clinical islet transplantation studies.

"The results thus far have shown that the omentum appears to be a viable site for islet implantation using this new platform technique," said lead author David Baidal. "Data from our study and long-term follow up of additional omental islet transplants will determine the safety and feasibility of this strategy of islet transplantation, but we are quite excited about what we are seeing now."The findings published in New England Journal of Medicine.

Tags: diabetes, new way to cure diabetes, diabetes cure, cure for diabetes

Related Stories

he study, in PLoS Medicine, tracked diet and health in 512,891 Chinese men and women ages 30 to 79 for an average of seven years, controlling for smoking, alcohol intake, blood pressure and other factors.

Study finds fruits cut diabetes risk

However, experts and people with diabetes doubt if high sugar content in fresh fruits could pose risks.
07 May 2017 3:31 AM
Gestational diabetes is also a risk factor for preeclampsia and gestational hypertension. (Photo: AFP)

New blood test may predict diabetes better

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs during a woman's pregnancy.
28 Apr 2017 5:24 PM
Americans of Hispanic descent were 80 percent more likely than whites to suffer from so-called cardio-metabolic abnormalities that give rise to heart disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

Race plays role in diabetes risks even at normal weight

Americans of South Asian descent are twice as likely as whites to have risks for heart disease
04 Apr 2017 12:04 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man jumping into 1000 mousetraps is the craziest thing you will see today

The video has now gone viral with over 7.1 million views and people are totally freaking out at the kind of stunt they did. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Yet another problem: Galaxy S8, S8+ users face trouble with audio feature

Galaxy S8 smartphone
 

BCCI refuses to compensate PCB in absence of ‘legally binding document’

BCCI said that the MoU signed in 2014 is not a "legally binding document" and that India didn't play because of government's clearance, hence the Indian cricket board cannot be blamed. (Photo: AFP)
 

Blogger gets convicted for playing Pokemon Go in church

(Representational image)
 

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Dardevils: IPL betting racket busted, 2 held from team hotel

The police were also trying to find out how they got rooms in the hotel where the cricketers from Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions were staying. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists discover new Neptune-like planet

Although it is the size of Neptune, it is being referred as “warm Neptune” as it is much closer to its parent star. ((Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Bengaluru surgeons perform rare surgery on patient with Arteriovenous Malformation

The patient was admitted with complaint of persistent headache and diagnosed with multiple weak and bleeding blood vessels under his skull. (Photo: Pixabay)

18-month-old baby weighing 31 kg uncontrollably gains 2 kg every month

The child's parents have visited every doctor without luck (Photo: YouTube)

New gene-delivery system can ward off hereditary blindness

The treatment has a protein which is an essential constituent of the visual cycle that converts light to electrical signals to the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)

This new method can help fight against breast cancer

A deep-learning computer network has been developed that can accurately identify and delineate breast cancers on the digital tissue slides.

Preschoolers with consistent bed time can regulate emotions easilly

Children who rarely if ever had regular mealtimes at age 3 were less likely to be obese by age 11. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham