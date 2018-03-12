Shocking: Doctors use man’s leg as pillow after amputation, investigation launched

A video footage of the same has emerged however, it is unclear if he was aware of what he was lying on while his severed leg was propped up. (Youtube Screengrab/ My India)

In a shocking revelation, an investigation has been launched after a bus crash victim's amputated foot was used as a pillow in a government-run hospital.

The victim, 28-year-old Ghanshyam was seen lightly dozing with his head propped up by his amputated limb at Jhansi Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

A video footage of the same has emerged however, it is unclear if he was aware of what he was lying on while his severed leg was propped up.

Ghanshyam was working as a helper on a school bus when it overturned while trying to avoid colliding with a tractor in the village of Bamouri, 34 miles from the hospital.

Twenty-five schoolchildren were also injured in the accident.

According to his relatives, doctors were the ones to place the foot under his head as a pillow.

The Uttar Pradesh government is investigating the hospital and action will be taken against those found responsible.

Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon has ordered the suspension of emergency medical officer Dr Mahendra Pal Singh, senior resident Dr Alok Agarwal and nurses Deepa Narang and Shashi Srivastava.