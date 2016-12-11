 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli smashes record-breaking double ton
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Women who never smoke also at high risk of lung disease: study

ANI
Published Dec 11, 2016, 10:54 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 10:54 am IST
Seven percent of never-smoking older African American women and 5.2 percent of white older women have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Some of women's greater vulnerability to COPD may be due to physiological differences (Photo: AFP)
 Some of women's greater vulnerability to COPD may be due to physiological differences (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Beware women! Even if you have never smoked, you are still susceptible to a lung disease, reveals a recent study. The findings of the research were published online in the International Journal of Chronic Diseases.

Seven percent of never-smoking older African American women and 5.2 percent of white older women have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), compared to 2.9 percent of never-smoking older white men.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a lung disease characterized by chronic obstruction of lung airflow that interferes with normal breathing and is not fully reversible and African American women are particularly vulnerable.

"Some of women's greater vulnerability to COPD may be due to physiological differences. When we took into account height (a proxy for lung size), the odds of COPD among women compared to men were less elevated. However, we still found women had approximately 50 percent higher odds of COPD compared to white men even when we adjusted for height, education, income, and health care access" said lead study author Esme Fuller-Thomson from the University of Toronto.

"Hormones may also play a role. In addition, women are more likely to have been exposed to second-hand smoke from spouses who smoke," he added. The study used a representative sample of 129,535 Americans aged 50 and older who had never smoked.

The sample included 8,674 African American women, 2,708 African American men, 80,317 white women and 37,836 white men, drawn from the 2012 Behavioural Risk Surveillance.

"African American women had, by far, the highest prevalence of COPD among older adults who had never smoked. We found that after adjusting for income and education levels, the odds of COPD among African American women compared to white men declined by more than half," said co-author and recent MSW graduate, Rachel Chisholm.

"We cannot determine causality with this data set, but poverty is associated with increased exposure to toxins, such as second-hand smoke in work-places and air pollution in inner city environments," Chisholm concluded.

Tags: lung disease, no smoking, womens health

Related Stories

'Not happy that I am smoking again': Aamir Khan opens up

Before his film's release, Aamir gets very nervous and starts smoking even though he knows it will affect his health.
29 Nov 2016 5:02 PM
The best preventive strategy to reduce abdominal aortic aneurysms in smokers is to stop smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)

Smoking may increase risk of artery swelling: study

Smokers can lower their risk of the condition called as abdominal aortic aneurysm by quitting.
11 Nov 2016 4:00 PM
E-cigarette vaping is reported by 37 per cent of US 10th-grade adolescents and is associated with subsequent initiation of combustible cigarette smoking. (Photo: AP)

E-cigarettes linked to high risk of teen smoking: study

some adolescents use e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid.
09 Nov 2016 5:20 PM

World Gallery

Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum captured mesmerising view of Dubai’s skyscrapers from above the clouds. (Photo: Instagram/faz3)

Crown Prince of Dubai captures city's skyscrapers from above the clouds
A powerful earthquake struck western Indonesia's Aceh province levelling hundreds of houses and shops, leaving countless people homeless and in need of basic supplies like food and water.

Indonesia quake aftermath: Residents cope up with destruction
A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing at least 52 people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.

Strong earthquake rattles Indonesia killing dozens, injuring several
Cuba is nearing the end of its nine-day public mourning for Fidel Castro with a second massive rally in honor of the revolutionary leader. (Photos: AP)

Cuba nears end of mourning for Fidel Castro with second big rally
Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli celebrates after record-breaking double ton

Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to score three double centuries in a calendar year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pictures of SRK, Priyanka, Hrithik at Farah's wedding will make you nostalgic

The pictures that Farah shared on Twitter and Instagram.
 

Watch: Fans go berserk over Befikre song, start dancing in the theatre

Screengrabs from the video of the song and the paritcular video.
 

Samsung could launch two foldable smartphones next year: Reports

The rumoured foldable smartphone with dual-camera is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) or the Consumer Electronic Show (CES).
 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Life is a flow

Embrace each year with not an iota of doubt or fear but total and implicit trust to welcome whatever it may bring.

Unplanned events are more fun than scheduled ones: study

Having fun is serious business. (Photo: Pixabay)

Woman with Sleeping Beauty Syndrome has trouble staying awake

Beth Goodier’s mother claims that she has been asleep 75 per cent since she was first afflicted by the Kleine-Levin syndrome (KLS) five years ago. (Photo: Facebook)

Petition for ban on female genital mutilation launched

Between 100 million and 140 million females across the world are thought to be living with the consequences of FGM. (Photo: AFP)

Better fitness may reduce men’s risk of cancer death

Good general fitness can be achieved by everyone and doesn’t necessarily require expensive equipment or major investments. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham