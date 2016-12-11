Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Food wrapped in newspapers might be killing Indians slowly: FSSAI

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2016, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 5:23 pm IST
Foods contaminated by newspaper ink raise serious health concerns since the ink contains multiple bioactive materials.
Printing inks may also contain harmful colours, pigments, binders, additives and preservatives (Photo: AFP)
 Printing inks may also contain harmful colours, pigments, binders, additives and preservatives (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Using newspapers to pack or serve food - a common practice among street vendors - is a safety hazard, according to the country's food regulatory body which has warned that consumers are slowly being poisoned by cancer-causing agents and microbes.

"Wrapping food in newspapers is an unhealthy practice and the consumption of such food is injurious to health, even if the food has been cooked hygienically," The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in an advisory.
This comes after Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda had directed FSSAI to issue an advisory restricting the use of newspapers as food packaging material.

Foods contaminated by newspaper ink raise serious health concerns since the ink contains multiple bioactive materials with known negative health effects, the advisory said.

Printing inks may also contain harmful colours, pigments, binders, additives and preservatives.

Beside chemical contaminants, presence of pathogenic microorganisms in used newspapers also pose potential risk to human health, according to the advisory.

Newspapers and paper or cardboard boxes made of recycled paper may be contaminated with metallic contaminants, mineral oils and harmful chemicals like the phthalates which can cause digestive problems and also lead to severe toxicity.

Older people, teenagers, children and people with compromised vital organs and immune systems are at a greater risk of acquiring cancer-related health complications, if they are exposed to food packed in such material.

Newspapers should not be used to wrap, cover and serve food or to absorb excess oil from fried food.

There is an urgent need to discourage the use of newspaper as food packaging material by creating awareness among businesses, especially unorganised food business operators and consumers on its harmful effects.

Suitable steps need to be taken to restrict control and use of newspapers for packing food material.

The FSSAI has directed Commissioners of Food Safety of all States/Union Territories to initiate systematic campaigns for generating awareness among all the stakeholders to discourage the use of newspapers for packing, serving and storing food items.

Tags: health and well being, food poisioning, hygiene, newspapers

Related Stories

It can then pick out the animal strains that have these signatures (Photo: AFP)

Software can detect deadly food poisoning bacteria: study

The software learns the DNA signatures that are associated with E coli.
23 Sep 2016 12:30 PM
Representational image

Noodles cause food poisoning

19 Nov 2015 12:45 PM

'Kitchen wipes' can cut risk of food poisoning by 99 per cent

Disinfectant wipes effective to reduce the risk of other food poisoning illnesses
04 May 2015 12:33 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
On Friday, our shutterbug spotted Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol stepping out of Mumbai airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

While Ranveer and Vaani flash their perfect smiles, Sunny avoids shutterbugs
Rekha was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival, where Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and several other interantional stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha honoured, Ranveer-Vaani dazzle at Dubai film festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photographer climbs world's highest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

He posted the picture on Facebook for his girlfriend to see on a Bali trip (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Women who never smoke also at high risk of lung disease: study

Some of women's greater vulnerability to COPD may be due to physiological differences (Photo: AFP)

Life is a flow

Embrace each year with not an iota of doubt or fear but total and implicit trust to welcome whatever it may bring.

Unplanned events are more fun than scheduled ones: study

Having fun is serious business. (Photo: Pixabay)

Woman with Sleeping Beauty Syndrome has trouble staying awake

Beth Goodier’s mother claims that she has been asleep 75 per cent since she was first afflicted by the Kleine-Levin syndrome (KLS) five years ago. (Photo: Facebook)

Petition for ban on female genital mutilation launched

Between 100 million and 140 million females across the world are thought to be living with the consequences of FGM. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham