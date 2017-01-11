Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Learning to play musical instruments helps react faster in old age

ANI
Published Jan 11, 2017, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 1:11 pm IST
The more we know about the impact of music on basic processes, the more we can apply musical training people with slower reaction times
The idea is to better understand how playing a musical instrument affects the senses (Photo: AFP)
 The idea is to better understand how playing a musical instrument affects the senses (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Do you want to be remain mentally active and respond early in old age?

A new study finds that learning how a musical instrument plays early in life may help you react faster and stay alert in golden years of your life.

According to University Of Montreal researchers in Canada musicians have faster reaction times to sensory stimuli than non-musicians.

The study appears in the journal Brain and Cognition, "And that has implications for preventing some effects of aging," said lead study author Simon Landry.

"The more we know about the impact of music on really basic sensory processes, the more we can apply musical training to individuals who might have slower reaction times," Landry added.

"As people get older, for example, we know their reaction times get slower. So if we know that playing a musical instrument increases reaction times, then maybe playing an instrument will be helpful for them."

The compared the reaction times of 16 musicians and 19 non-musicians. The musicians were recruited from UdeM's music faculty, started playing between ages three and 10, and had at least seven years of training.

They were sat in a quiet, well-lit room with one hand on a computer mouse and the index finger of the other on a vibro-tactile device, a small box that vibrated intermittently.

They were asked to click on the mouse when they heard a sound (a burst of white noise) from the speakers in front of them or when the box vibrated, or when both happened and was done 180 times.

The participants wore earplugs to mask any buzzing "audio clue" when the box vibrated. "We found significantly faster reaction times with musicians for auditory, tactile and audio-tactile stimulations," Landry wrote.

These results suggest for the first time that long-term musical training reduces simple non-musical auditory, tactile and multisensory reaction times.

"The idea is to better understand how playing a musical instrument affects the senses in a way that is not related to music," he noted.

Tags: health and well being, musical instrument, quick reaction team

Related Stories

Stonehenge (Photo-AP)

Stonehenge may just be a giant musical instrument

While most rocks make a dull thud, the bluestones 'sing'
05 Mar 2014 10:25 PM
Dr M. Balamuralikrishna

Maestro tries to cure with music therapy

Use of notes to bring relief brought Balamuralikrishna in close contact with doctors.
23 Nov 2016 7:06 AM
Dr Sirkazhi Sivachidambaram

Pioneer in music therapy: Dr Sirkazhi Sivachidambaram

The Raga Research Centre (started by late violinist Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan) in Chennai makes in-depth study of ragas.
23 Nov 2016 5:57 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan and numerous other stars were seen arriving at the nomination bash of an awards show. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Sonakshi, other stars come out in style for event
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving for two prayer meets organised for veteran actor Om Puri who passed away recently. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya, other stars attend prayer meets for Om Puri
Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and several other stars were spotted for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Football, bash, travel, rehearsals, promotions keep Bollywood stars busy
Iulia Vantur, Esha Gupta and Esha Gupta were seen on the sidelines of their dance performances for a television show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Urvashi, Esha gear up for their dance performances
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Fan' Twinkle clicks brand new neighbour Gurmeet Ram Rahim's picture secretly

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar have a new neighbour.
 

How to add touchscreen to your MacBook Air

AirBar— a device that says to add the ‘touch without a touchscreen.’
 

Watch: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘last day in office’ as captain

MS Dhoni took his time to get set, but soon got into the action, scoring a quickfire unbeaten 68 from 40 balls, hitting eight boundaries, and two sixes. (Photo: PTI)
 

My laptop took a bullet for me: Apple MacBook Pro user

(Photo: Representational Image)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could launch within Jan, under Rs 13,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 predecessor, Redmi Note 4
 

Watch: MS Dhoni tells Yuvraj Singh his future plans

MS Dhoni captained the Men in Blue for one last time in a warm-up game against England on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Vitamin C could help fight cancer: study

Giving vitamin C intravenously creates blood levels that are 100 - 500 times higher than levels seen with oral ingestion. (Photo: Pixabay)

Rude parents could mean worse care for babies: study

Rudeness by parents was linked to worse performances by medical teams that care for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). (Photo: Pixabay)

Breastfed babies need more vitamin D to prevent infections

Many breastfed infants may not get enough vitamin D because their mothers prefer not to give babies supplement drops. (Photo: AFP)

Binge drinking causes binge eating due to a certain neuron activation

The need to eat is felt after a neuron is activated in the brain that makes us eat more food than we are required to after drinking. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stroke risk is higher after operation if patient is suffering from migraine

The risk was highest for those whose migraines had an
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham