New calculator can estimate success of kidney transplant outcome

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
The device will help bridge the gap between patient and donor by knowing the health of the kidney
The calculator estimates the likelihood of the patient who receives a kidney transplant from a particular living donor would have a functioning kidney 5 and 10 years after transplantation. (Photo: Pixabay)
Washington D.C.: The US researchers have developed a calculator, which can estimate the functioning of a kidney after transplantation.

The study says, that the calculator estimates the likelihood that a given patient who receives a kidney transplant from a particular living donor would have a functioning kidney 5 and 10 years after transplantation.

Researchers from the University of Michigan explained that the calculator would provide useful information to kidney transplant candidates in general, but would be especially useful for a candidate who is choosing among different potential donors.

Lead researcher John Kalbfleisch said that the calculator allows the candidate with a compatible donor to compare the estimated graft survival for a kidney from their donor, versus one from another donor in the Kidney Paired Donation (KPD) pool.

KPD is a process in which patients with incompatible kidney donors swap kidneys to receive a compatible kidney.The team analysed 2,32,705 patients listed in the database of 'Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients' from 1998 to 2012.

The findings suggested that the characteristic mismatches with respect to gender, weight, body size, genetic make-up and age led to increase in the risks of graft failure.The findings are published in the journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Incidents of isolated systolic hypertension in Americans 18 to 39 more than doubled (Photo: AFP)

Risk of kidney damage, stroke in later life higher due to hypertension

Systolic pressure is the top number in a blood pressure reading and diastolic is the bottom number.
22 May 2017 10:17 AM
The number of kidney transplanted patients has grown significantly in the country. The link between the two is one that many are unaware of.

Tuberculosis in kidney recipients high, awareness low

Doctors and transplant experts feel that increased awareness about this link is the need of the hour.
19 Apr 2017 7:21 AM
Keeping the body's pH level in balance is important for normal organ function. (Photo: Pixabay)

Kidney patients' urine may predict death risk: study

Measuring ammonium excretion in the urine may be help identify patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who face serious health risks.
07 Apr 2017 3:32 PM
Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)

Pet dogs may help older people remain healthy

Dog owners aged 65 and over, spent on average an additional 22 minutes walking, taking an extra 2,760 steps per day compared to others. (Photo: Pixabay)

Drinking in pregnancy tied to subtle changes in babies’ faces

Children exposed to alcohol in the womb may have learning challenges such as deficits in memory or speech as well as behavior problems like hyperactivity. (Photo: Pixabay)

Video: Bhangra group make Canadian MPs dance in parliament house

Canadian MPs with the Maritime Bhangra Group. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Eating in front of mirror can lead to increase in appetite: study

When the researchers replaced the mirror with photos of the volunteers eating, they discovered that the volunteers still experienced an increase in the appeal of food (Photo: AFP)
