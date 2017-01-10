Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Cancer melting drug approved for human usage

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
It will be available to patients who have not responded to standard treatments or for those who have not been able to undergo other therapy.
It works by blocking the action of a protein, known as BCL-2 (Photo: AFP)
 It works by blocking the action of a protein, known as BCL-2 (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne: A drug that may melt away cancer cells has been approved in Australia for use in patients with a type of leukaemia who have not responded to existing therapies.

The drug, Venetoclax, has been approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for some stage-four patients of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. It works by blocking the action of a protein, known as BCL-2, that enables cancer cells to survive.

It will be available to patients who have not responded to standard treatments or for those who have not been able to undergo other therapies, such as chemotherapy.

Researchers around the world have been looking into a way to stop the protein for more than 30 years.

Professor David Huang, one of the developers of the drug, said the BCL-2 molecule was found to be overactive in many types of cancers, particularly leukaemia, 'ABC' reported.

About 70 patients had received the drug since 2011. "What we found in our studies was that 80 per cent of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia will actually respond to this drug," said Maryann Anderson from Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

"Approximately 20 per cent of those patients will achieve a complete remission. Most excitingly, we are seeing that we are getting very good responses amongst patients with the most high risk disease," she added.

Tags: health and well being, cancer drug, melt cancer

Related Stories

Twenty-three drugs were individually tied to an increase in survival (Photo: AFP)

Life-extending capacity may not be same in all cancer drugs

Nearly a third of the drugs lacked evidence to suggest they increased survival when compared to alternative treatments.
03 Jan 2017 8:55 AM
The advantage of the new device - made of glass or plastic - is that it enables researchers to visualise the micro environment and monitor how cells respond in real time to the drug being tested

Novel device to help choose best cancer drugs

The small, versatile and simple-to-use microfluidic system enabling scientists to monitor the response of hypoxic cells
02 Jan 2017 9:17 PM
The research study has evaluated the usefulness of epicatechin gallate (ECG), a polyphenolic compound obtained from green tea, in preventing the damage of kidneys induced by cisplatin. (Photo: Pixabay)

Green tea can reduce kidney damage by anti-cancer drug

This research, according to experts, may lead to the discovery of a new drug which can combat the ill-effects of cisplatin.
24 Nov 2016 9:36 AM

Technology Gallery

The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sports fraternity comes out in support of BSF jawan

BSF has taken cognisance of the allegations and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bangladesh court orders doctors to write legibly

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Modi kurta, jacket trends at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Both Modi Kurta and Modi jacket are registered brands and are also available at Jade Blue stores across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Volkswagen cars now available via central police canteens

All the Central Armed Police Forces personnel including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles along with other central security agencies employees can now buy Volkswagen cars.
 

WATCH: Guess who Jayalalithaa wanted to play her in her biopic?!

Jayalalithaa
 

Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra make a comeback, star in a funny meme on demonetisation

Yuvraj, often dubbed as ‘The Comeback King’ has not played an ODI for over three years, he last represented India in ODIs in 2013 against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Mammograms tied to overdiagnosis of breast cancer

Overdiagnosis means that healthy women get unnecessary breast cancer diagnoses. (Photo: AP)

Weekend exercise alone has significant health benefits: study

Exercise is one of the best ways to avoid chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer, as well as an early death. (Photo: Pixabay)

Heartburn pills in pregnancy may up kid's asthma risk: study

Scientists had previously suggested that use of these medicines may increase the risk of allergies in the unborn baby through impacting on the immune system. (Photo: Pixabay)

Men eating red meat 6 times a week at higher risk of bowel disease: study

The research team assessed the potential impact of total dietary red meat, poultry and fish intake (Photo: AFP)

Smoking costs world economy $1 trillion, to kill 8 mn a year by 2030

Governments spent less than $1 billion on tobacco control in 2013-2014, according to a WHO estimate (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham