9 types of food to help sleep better at night

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
While not being able to sleep has its own ill-effects, there are food items which can help to calm body and lead to more relaxing nap.
From Green, black and white tea to camomile and even licorice these food items have properties that reduce stress and help a person nod off. (Photo: Pixabay)
 From Green, black and white tea to camomile and even licorice these food items have properties that reduce stress and help a person nod off. (Photo: Pixabay)

Insomnia has become a growing cause of concern across the world. If you are one of those who are having trouble drifting off at night, these 11 food items will perhaps help you doze off better.

While not being able to sleep has its own ill-effects, there are food items which can help to calm the body and lead to a more relaxing nap.

 

Speaking to Healthista, nutritionist Rick Hay spoke about what to eat if one is having trouble nodding off, and gave a list of 11 foods he says will help people sleep more soundly, with the reasons as to why:

Green, black and white tea: Rick says there are particular amino acids which can nourish the nervous system and aid sleep. He adds that some scientific research shows that L-theanine, sometimes known as ‘the relaxation amino acid’ can reduce anxiety and enhance sleep. It is found in green, black, white, and matcha green teas.

Camomile: Drinking camomile tea has a positive effect on sleep as it contains a flavonoid called apigenin which has anti-anxiety properties. The apigenin binds to receptors in the brain that increase levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter which can have a calming and sedative effect.

Cinnamon: It can nourish the nervous system by calming blood sugar levels and is significant because being awake could be as a result of blood sugar spikes.

Ginger: Gingerol, in ginger, helps to soothe the stomach and relaxes the body in general and claims that ginger is also good for the nervous system.

Liquorice: It has been used for years as a herbal medicine for depression and anxiety and is thought to nourish the adrenal glands that are responsible for the release of stress hormones.

Passionfruit: This fruit has a compound in it called harman, believed to have a hypnotic and sedative effect and is thought to help quality and depth of sleep.

Lucuma: This South-American sub-tropical fruit balances out the blood sugar levels as spikes in blood sugar can cause people to wake up in the middle of the night.

Lemon, lime and blood orange: All these foods are rich in vitamin C and are known to strengthen the immune system. They also nourish the adrenal glands which can help reduce stress, a common cause of insomnia.

Baobab: This is rich in B vitamins, important for the function of the nervous system and the lack of these can cause insomnia.

