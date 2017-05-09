Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Girls hitting early puberty are at increased risk of dating abuse

REUTERS
Published May 9, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:14 am IST
The more friends they have who are boys, the greater the odds that some of those boys will be abusive in a dating relationship
Girls who make an early transition to puberty are also at risk for low self-esteem and depression and unable to cope with abuse. (Photo: Pixabay- representation purpose only)
 Girls who make an early transition to puberty are also at risk for low self-esteem and depression and unable to cope with abuse. (Photo: Pixabay- representation purpose only)

Girls who go through puberty sooner may be more likely to experience dating abuse than their peers who develop later, a U.S. study suggests.

Having more male friends may also make dating violence more likely, the study also found.“Girls who make an early transition to puberty look more mature than their later-maturing peers and that makes them attractive to boys, including those who are in their friendship group,” said senior study author Sara Jaffee of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“Statistically speaking, the more friends they have who are boys, the greater the odds that some of those boys will be abusive in a dating relationship,” Jaffee said by email. “Moreover, girls who make an early transition to puberty are at risk for low self-esteem and for depression, and these characteristics may give them fewer coping skills to leave relationships that ultimately become abusive.”

Puberty in girls typically starts around age 10 or 11, but can sometimes begin much earlier. Girls usually undergo hormonal shifts and start developing breasts before they begin menstruating. This process is starting sooner today than it did a generation ago, and though the exact reasons aren’t clear, rising obesity rates are suspected to be one factor contributing to the shift.

For the current study, researchers examined data on a nationally representative sample of 3,870 adolescent girls, based on surveys conducted starting in 1994 when participants were 13 to 17 years old.All of the participants had experienced at least one sexual relationship, and about two-thirds of them had only had one.

The researchers asked the girls if their partners ever insulted them in public, swore at them, threatened them with violence, Thepushed or shoved them in public, or threw something at them.Girls who went through puberty sooner were more likely to be dating and more likely to have experienced such abuse in these relationships, researchers report in Pediatrics.

Having more relationships, being older, living in a family with lower household income, having lower self-esteem, and engaging in more antisocial behaviors at the start of the study were also associated with higher odds of dating abuse. White girls reported more abuse than Hispanic girls, the study also found.

One limitation of the study is that researchers relied on teens to accurately report and recall on the timing of puberty and on any sexual relationships or abuse, the authors note.Even so, the findings add to a growing body of evidence linking early puberty in girls to higher odds of dating violence, said Catherine Mary Schooling, a public health researcher at the City University of New York who wasn’t involved in the study.

Because some evidence links obesity to earlier puberty, the findings should offer parents another reminder of the importance of helping children maintain a healthy weight, Schooling said by email.Another problem is that girls’ bodies may be developing faster than their brains, said Bruce Taylor, a public health researcher at the University of Chicago who wasn’t involved in the study.

“(With) early puberty onset girls’ bodies are telling them that they are ready for adult-like behavior but developmentally their minds are not ready and are still operating like an adolescent’s brain which has not developed the appropriate coping skills to address relationship conflicts,” Taylor said by email.

“The early-puberty-onset girls are generally at greater risk for behavioral and emotional problems, and the matter is exacerbated by having more opportunities for problems by having a larger friendship group of boys,” Taylor added.

Tags: puberty, puberty in girls, effects of early puberty, causes of dating abuse, dating abuse

Related Stories

Majority of low-income girls feel they lack the information and readiness to cope with the onset of menstruation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Girls from low-income families feel unprepared for puberty: study

They also reported being disappointed in the information they received from mothers.
05 Jan 2017 1:02 PM
Just by giving girls lessons in puberty or a purpose-built sanitary pad means they were more likely to stay at school during their periods (Photo: AFP)

Free sanitary pads, puberty lessons encourage girls to attend school

The paper showed that there is now good evidence to back up such efforts to improve the education of girls and women.
22 Dec 2016 2:47 PM
Adolescents begin to view faces differently as they prepare for the transition to adulthood. (Photo: Pixabay)

Puberty shapes facial recognition: study

This may explain how adolescents begin to think about each other as romantic partners for the first time.
01 Oct 2016 6:15 PM

World Gallery

French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
French presidential contenders are perhaps their starkest divide in foreign policy positions as Emmanuel Macron urging close cooperation with international institutions and Marine Le Pen championing France-first nationalism.

France to decide Macron, Le Pen's fate in final phase vote
Cholera is spread via food or water contaminated with the faeces or vomit of someone carrying the disease, a particular risk in overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. The World Health Organization says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25,000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June. (Photo: AFP)

Conflict-ridden South Sudan battles cholera
A suicide bombing near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday killed 8 people and wounded at least 25..

Suicide blast hits NATO convoy in Kabul, civilian vehicles damaged
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to US Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called

In pics: Distress labourers around the world mark May Day with protest
Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bill Clinton co-writes White House thriller with author James Patterson

Clinton is collaborating with bestselling US author James Patterson on "The President is Missing" to be published in June 2018 by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video | HTC U 11 paint in red

Red colour variant of HTC U 11 (Photo : a screengrab from Onleaks and 91mobile render video)
 

5 Samsung Galaxy S8 features you probably didn’t know about

The new edge panel offers a lot of features that sets the device apart from other smartphones.
 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Bengaluru: A ray of hope in managing Thalassemia

The conference also sought to appeal to those struggling with Thalassemia, that this disorder could be prevented with a simple blood test before planning conception.

Bad breath for sure if you munch on snacks during night shifts

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)

Miraculous skin gun helps burn victims grow new skin in a matter of days

The treatment has helped 30 people by far (Photo: Facebook)

Cotton buds sending 34 children to emergency wards each day: study

The most common injuries were foreign body sensation (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham