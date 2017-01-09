Virtual games a solution to obesity problems?

With the launch of the new game for smart phones called Pokemon Go, recently, it has been found that children are suddenly on the move.

Chennai: With India seeing a Tsunami of diabetes cases recently, especially among youngsters, the need to check obesity among children is found essential. Lack of any exercise is common as children remain addicted to smart phones and video games.

Doctors have been trying to convince parents to encourage their children to exercise, but to no avail. With the launch of the new game for smart phones called Pokemon Go, recently, it has been found that children are suddenly on the move.

Doctors therefore hope that a prescription of ‘Pokemon Go’ or similar virtual games like ‘YII games’ could help bring down the burden. A recent nationwide study had found that one in every five children in Tamil Nadu is either overweight or obese. Therefore the need to bring down the burden is seen as the need of the hour.

“Of late, it has been seen that obesity and as a result heart diseases, set in early. When obese youngsters reach their twenties, they will see a steep increase in multiple metabolic risk factors,” said Dr Anoop Mishra, executive chairman, Fortis C-DOC. “Today, many mothers themselves are obese and unwilling to accept that their children are so,” he added.

Experts say that unhealthy lifestyles and reduced physical activity are taking a toll on the fitness of children and that schools are the best places for effective intervention as they have a dedicated time for sports every day and trained physical education teachers. However, many children show no interest in outdoor games.

“Exergames or games, which help children exercise, are very important. Pokemon Go may not be the best prescription, but if it gets children out of their coops, why not give it a shot,” said Dr P. Natarajan, a diabetologist.

The game, which is a ‘sensation’, is one wherein the player is in a virtual scavenger hunt for cartoon characters, but in real locations. It appeals to youngsters and kidults. “My son was delighted when I began to accompany him in his hunt. Little does he know that I have a motive behind it,” said Meenakshi M.

“Smart phones are being used in a wrong way in most cases. Children are well exposed to outdoor games, but with the coming up of smart phones, outdoor games are becoming extinct,” said diabetologist Dr Anjana Mohan.