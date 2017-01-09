Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Mumbai man with 2 lost kidneys does self dialysis

More says it is a difficult daily procedure that lasts for 15-20 minutes and has to be done thrice in 24 hours.
Afflicted with kidney failure for 20 years, Mr More, from Wadala, failed to retain his kidney functions after both his organs stopped working. (Representational image)
 Afflicted with kidney failure for 20 years, Mr More, from Wadala, failed to retain his kidney functions after both his organs stopped working. (Representational image)

Mumbai: It has been 14 years since Prakash More (59), has been carrying out his own dialysis at home without assistance from medicos, becoming a role model for those who cannot afford the cost of the treatment.

Afflicted with kidney failure for 20 years, Mr More, from Wadala, failed to retain his kidney functions after both his organs stopped working. He then opted for continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD). When asked if an individual is permitted to do dialysis on his or her own, the head of the department of nephrology at the civic-run KEM Hospital, Dr Nivruti Hase, said, “It is  completely safe. But one needs to be extra cautious since he or she can contract an infection, as a tube has to be inserted inside one’s abdominal cavity.” Dr Hase added,

Mr More says it is a difficult daily procedure that lasts for 15-20 minutes and has to be done thrice in 24 hours. “I have to create an ‘operation theatre’ at home. I clean the table more than six times each day and maintain sterilisation for the procedure,” Mr More said.

Dr Hase said that both the dialysis methods (see box) are effective, but these methods can be cost-effective and the patient saves time. Mr More has set an example for various kidney patients,” Dr Hase said.

