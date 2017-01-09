Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Drinking with friends at pubs can boost health: study

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
People who have their 'local' bar tend to be more comfortable at socialising in it
Social networks provide us with the single most important buffer against mental and physical illness. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Social networks provide us with the single most important buffer against mental and physical illness. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Going to local pubs more often with friends may be good for your health, suggest Oxford scientists who found that moderate alcohol consumption may improve well-being due to the increased social interaction.

While most studies warn of the health risks of alcohol consumption, researchers have looked at whether having a drink may play a role in improving social cohesion, given its long association with human social activities. Researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK looked at whether the frequency of alcohol consumption or the type of venue affected peoples' social experiences and well-being by combining data from three separate studies - observing conversational behaviour in pubs, a questionnaire-based study of pub clientele and a national survey by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

They found that people who have a 'local' that they visit regularly tend to feel more socially engaged and contented, and are more likely to trust other members of their community. They also observed that those without a local pub had significantly smaller social networks and felt less engaged with, and trusting of, their local communities.

The study also showed that those who drank at local pubs tended to socialise in smaller groups, which encouraged whole-group conversation, while those drinking in city-centre bars tended to be in much larger groups, and participated much less in group conversation. "This study showed that frequenting a local pub can directly affect peoples' social network size and how engaged they are with their local community, which in turn can affect how satisfied they feel in life," said Robin Dunbar, Professor at University of Oxford.

"Our social networks provide us with the single most important buffer against mental and physical illness. While pubs traditionally have a role as a place for community socialising, alcohol's role appears to be in triggering the endorphin system, which promotes social bonding," said Dunbar. "Like other complex bonding systems such as dancing, singing and storytelling, it has often been adopted by large social communities as a ritual associated with bonding," he
said.

"Personal well-being and happiness have a massive impact not only on individual lives, but on communities as a whole," said Colin Valentine, CAMRA's National Chairman. "It will be of no surprise to CAMRA members that pubs play
such a pivotal role in a person's well-being, but it is fantastic news to hear that this wisdom has now been confirmed by research," Valentine said."Pubs play a unique role in offering a social environment to enjoy a drink with friends in a responsible, supervised community setting," he said.

"For this reason, we all need to do what we can to ensure that everyone has a 'local' near to where they live or work - the first step to which is to strengthen planning protection for pubs to stem the 21 pubs closing across this country each
week," Valentine said.

Tags: drinking, drinking at pubs, health benefits of drinking

Related Stories

(Representational Image)

Keep drinking addiction at bay

Alcohol relaxes us by causing changes in two types of chemicals in our brain.
21 Dec 2016 12:12 AM
Substance use has been found to be connected to social exclusion, mental health problems and lower educational attainment. (Representational Image)

Heavy teenage drinking linked to abnormal brain development

A study showed that heavy drinkers had smaller volumes of gray matter in several brain areas when compared with the light drinking group.
03 Dec 2016 12:54 PM
Redmond conducted a new survey to show how important it is to have a new computer that performs flawlessly.

Computer errors cause some users to start drinking, suggests survey

Redmond conducted a new survey to show how important it is to have a new computer that performs flawlessly.
24 Nov 2016 3:24 PM

Video: This song sums up demonetisation woes in the most hilarious way
 

China factory hatches giant inflatable Trump chickens

A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture resembling U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on display outside a shopping mall to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster in Taiyuan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Magician's attempt to catch bullet with mouth goes wrong

The magician still plans to do it again on an upcoming world tour (Photo: YouTube)
 

Not sure how many captains have done what MS Dhoni has: Yuvraj Singh

We both were very fearless when we used to play together and hopefully, we can do the same together in the upcoming series, said Yuvraj Singh as he spoke about MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli had appreciated the role MS Dhoni played in his development as a cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Om Swami’s allegation saga continues, claims Salman would have gotten him killed!

OM Swami
