Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Not liking music may mean poor connectivity in brain: study

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
They may have a condition called specific musical anhedonia, which affects three-to-five per cent of the population.
Lack of brain connectivity has been shown to be responsible for other deficits in cognitive ability (Photo: Pixabay)
 Lack of brain connectivity has been shown to be responsible for other deficits in cognitive ability (Photo: Pixabay)

Toronto: People who do not like music at all may have reduced connectivity between two regions in the brain linked to sound processing and reward, a new study has found.

They may have a condition called specific musical anhedonia, which affects three-to-five per cent of the population, researchers said.

Researchers at the University of Barcelona in Spain and the Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI) and Hospital of McGill University in Canada have found that people with this condition showed reduced functional connectivity between cortical regions responsible for processing sound and subcortical regions related to reward.

Researchers recruited 45 healthy participants who completed a questionnaire measuring their level of sensitivity to music and divided them into three groups of sensitivity based on their responses.

The test subjects then listened to music excerpts inside an fMRI machine while providing pleasure ratings in real-time.

To control for their brain response to other reward types, participants also played a monetary gambling task in which they could win or lose real money.

Using the fMRI data, researchers found that while listening to music, specific musical anhedonics presented a reduction in the activity of the Nucleus Accumbens, a key subcortical structure of the reward network.

The reduction was not related to a general improper functioning of the Nucleus Accumbens itself, since this region was activated when they won money in the gambling task.

Specific musical anhedonics, however, did show reduced functional connectivity between cortical regions associated with auditory processing and the Nucleus Accumbens.

In contrast, individuals with high sensitivity to music showed enhanced connectivity.

The fact that subjects could be insensible to music while still responsive to another stimulus like money suggests different pathways to reward for different stimuli.

This finding may pave the way for the detailed study of the neural substrates underlying other domain-specific anhedonias and, from an evolutionary perspective, help us to understand how music acquired reward value.

Lack of brain connectivity has been shown to be responsible for other deficits in cognitive ability.

Studies of children with autism spectrum disorder, for example, have shown that their inability to experience the human voice as pleasurable may be explained by a reduced coupling between the bilateral posterior superior temporal sulcus and distributed nodes of the reward system, including the Nucleus Accumbens.

This latest research reinforces the importance of neural connectivity in the reward response of human beings.

"These findings not only help us to understand individual variability in the way the reward system functions, but also can be applied to the development of therapies for treatment of reward-related disorders, including apathy, depression and addiction," said Robert Zatorre from MNI.

The study was published in the journal PNAS.

Tags: health and well being, mental health, music

Related Stories

Regions of the brain which are not associated with intelligence - the visual, auditory, and sensory-motor areas - show small variability and adaptability. (Credit: YouTube)

Higher brain connectivity behind intelligence, creativity

More accurate understanding of human intelligence could lead to future developments in artificial intelligence (AI), researchers said.
19 Jul 2016 7:01 PM
Huntington's disease is characterised by the progressive loss of nerve cells in the brain and affects about one in 10,000 people. (Credit: YouTube)

Dysfunction in brain structure may cause Huntington's disease

This fatal disorder is caused by a hereditary defect in a single gene.
26 Dec 2016 7:44 PM
White matter is the tissue in the brain that contains axon fibers (Photo: AFP)

White matter structure in child's brain predicts cognitive function

There is rapid growth of brain structure, cognition and behavior in early childhood.
20 Dec 2016 3:58 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Filmstars were spotted by photographers at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rajinikanth, Hrithik, Aditya-Shraddha, Kangana flaunt their distict style
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta were seen at a fashion show held by fashion designer Archana Kocchar related to the Discon event on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Alia, Esha redefine class at fashion show
John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Neeta Ambani were seen felicitating the winners of a football competition for youngsters in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Sachin, Abhishek felicitate young football champions
Bollywood celebrities dropped in to pay their final respects to veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Nawaz, others pay their final respects to Om Puri
Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. Here we take a look at some of the key moments of his life.

Om Puri: Life and times of the acclaimed actor
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted by paparazzi at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Aditya-Shraddha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Banks to collect PAN details from all account holders by Feb 28

Representational picture (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag cheers-up hospitalised Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag shared a good rivalry on the pitch, but off it, they share a good banter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Washington Post slammed for using male instead of female symbol on cover

The cover story was about women marching in Washington D.C. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Plane takes a dump on woman's car, driveway in US!

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Despite English language skills, Vivekananda had average marks in the subject

His marks in other subjects like mathematics and Sanskrit were also average (Photo: PTI)
 

Now researchers say zombie outbreak will wipe out world population

They also examined the time frame over which individuals in the population encounter one another (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Children glued to smartphones show symptoms of dry-eye disease

When children went without their phones for a whole month, their symptoms were reduced (Photo: AFP)

Person's life expectancy can be predicted by new blood test

These signatures depict differences in how people age, and they show promise in predicting healthy ageing (Photo: AFP)

Kidney failure patients on dialysis at early death risk

Patients on dialysis can face cardiovascular disease risk due to altered blood clots. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stress may cause gastrointestinal issues in autistic kids

It is common for individuals with autism to have a more intense reaction to stress. (Photo: Pixabay)

Brain protein may predict recovery time after concussion

Elevated levels of the brain protein tau following a sport-related concussion are associated with a longer recovery period and delayed return to play for athletes. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham