search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

New test could detect heart disease symptoms in older people

ANI
Published Dec 7, 2017, 8:56 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 9:33 am IST
Researchers say the test was helpful in evaluating older outpatients with symptoms suggestive of obstructive coronary artery disease .
Researchers find way to detect heart disease symptoms in older people. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Researchers find way to detect heart disease symptoms in older people. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: An innovative approach - blood-based precision medicine test - can be helpful in detecting early symptoms of heart disease in older outpatients.

Accorrding to researchers, a blood-based precision medicine test incorporating age, sex and gene expression score (ASGES) was helpful in evaluating older outpatients with symptoms suggestive of obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD).

 

In the study of 176 stable, non-acute outpatients presenting with symptoms suggestive of obstructive CAD who were aged 65 and older,

The participants with low scores with low likelihood of obstructive CAD were referred for further evaluation at low rates, whereas those with higher scores had higher rates of referral to cardiology and advanced cardiovascular tests.

After one year follow-up, the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events or revascularisation was higher in participants with high ASGES than in those with low ASGES (10 percent versus 0 percent). The research appears in journal of the American Geriatrics Society study.

Tags: heart disease, health, heart health coronary artery disease (cad)


Related Stories

Study reveals eating nuts reduces risk of heart disease by 30%
Having breakfast lowers your risk of diabetes, heart disease
Premature balding ups risk of heart diseases: Study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It is perfect time for rest, says Team India skipper Virat Kohli

"The workload has been massive, I have been playing non-stop for the last 48 months, I need rest," said Virat Kohli after the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs SL: Cheteshwar Pujara addresses India’s slip fielding woes post New Delhi Test

Cheteshwar Pujara said that discussions are on regarding who all would be fielding at the slip cordon in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Honor View 10 hands-on and first impressions: Worthy contender to OnePlus 5T

The View 10 is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 970 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 

Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational)
 

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Chinese man beats his pet dog to death, vows to eat it for losing a race

The video has went viral in China triggering outrage on social media (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Why smartphone apps may not track physical activity accurately

Smartphone apps might not be tracking you fitness goals accurately. (Photo: Pixabay)

Breast milk, probiotics reduces risk of cancer in babies: Study

Researchers find breast milk and probiotics could reduce risk of cancer in babies. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Patients find treatment expensive

Many dengue patients come to hospitals after their platelet levels have dropped, and thus require platelet transfusion which costs about Rs 3,000 per transfusion packet.

Mosquito ‘bites’ won’t go; fogging Hyderabad costly: GHMC

The clean-up was confined to a three-kilometre radius of the fort; doing it for the whole city will cost a lot more, though lakes and parks can be cleaned for just Rs 1 lakh each.

Exposure to air pollution counters exercise benefits: Study

This is the first study to document these negative effects on healthy people. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham