New test could detect heart disease symptoms in older people

Washington: An innovative approach - blood-based precision medicine test - can be helpful in detecting early symptoms of heart disease in older outpatients.

Accorrding to researchers, a blood-based precision medicine test incorporating age, sex and gene expression score (ASGES) was helpful in evaluating older outpatients with symptoms suggestive of obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD).

In the study of 176 stable, non-acute outpatients presenting with symptoms suggestive of obstructive CAD who were aged 65 and older,

The participants with low scores with low likelihood of obstructive CAD were referred for further evaluation at low rates, whereas those with higher scores had higher rates of referral to cardiology and advanced cardiovascular tests.

After one year follow-up, the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events or revascularisation was higher in participants with high ASGES than in those with low ASGES (10 percent versus 0 percent). The research appears in journal of the American Geriatrics Society study.