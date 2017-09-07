Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Yoga, meditation can help you get a promotion

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Just 25 minutes of the ancient practices makes people more motivated to reach their goals.
Yoga and mindfulness meditation both focus the brain's conscious processing power on a limited number of targets
A new study now suggests that ancient practices such as yoga and meditation help a person get promotions. According to the study, just 25 minutes of regular stretching and mindfulness improves people’s cognitive avilities and goal-directed behaviour.

It also controls emotional and energy levels according to the study.

According to lead author of the study Kimberly Luu, physical exercises like yoga improve energy by releasing endorphins, increased blood flow to the brain and reduced focus on ruminative thoughts.

The research which saw stress on Hatha yoga and meditation saw study author Professor Peter Hall say that yoga and mindfulness meditation both focus the brain's conscious processing power on a limited number of targets like breathing and posing, and also reduce processing of nonessential information.

The findings were published in the journal Mindfulness. 

