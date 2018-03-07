Here are the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer

Assuming prostate cancer is caught in its early stages, treatment is not normally immediately necessary. (Photo: AFP)

One of the most common types of cancer in men, Prostate cancer has affected the likes ex-BBC host Bill Turnball and TV personality Stephen Fry.

The disease develops slowly, meaning many men don't know they have it for several years.

Here's what you need to know about the disease...

Prostate Cancer: The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis, which only men have. It can be between the size of a walnut or satsuma and runs between the penis and the bladder, and around the urethra (the tube men pee and ejaculate through).

Its main function is to produce a think white fluid, which is mixed with sperm to create semen.

However, prostate cancer occurs when the cells start to grown in an uncontrolled way. While many men live long lives with prostate cancer but it is important to treat it and stop it spreading elsewhere in the body.

Causes of prostate cancer: The causes, unfortunately, are largely unknown. Most cases occur in men aged 50 or over, while prostate cancer is more common in men of African or Caribbean descent, and less common in Asian guys.

Studies have shown that it is genetic as well, having a familial link, so having a dad or brother who had prostate cancer increases the child/ sibling’s risk.

Furthermore, recent studies show that obesity increases the risk of prostate cancer, while exercising regularly lowers it.

A high-calcium diet is also thought to increase your risk, while eating cooked tomatoes and Brazil nuts could lower it, but more research is needed into the effect of diet.

Symptoms of prostate cancer: In most cases, prostate cancer doesn't have any symptoms until the growth is big enough to put pressure on the urethra.

However, symptoms include:

Needing to urinate more often, especially at night

Needing to rush to the toilet

Difficulty in starting to pee

Weak flow

Straining and taking a long time while peeing

Feeling that your bladder hasn't emptied fully

Many men's prostates get larger as they age because of the non-cancerous conditions prostate enlargement and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Signs that the cancer has spread include bone, back or testicular pain, loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss.

Prostate cancer treatment: Assuming prostate cancer is caught in its early stages, treatment is not normally immediately necessary. Treatment includes surgically removing the prostate, radiotherapy and hormone therapy.

While new research suggests antidepressants stop prostate cancer spreading to the bones in 90 per cent of cases.