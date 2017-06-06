Teen has spine made of rope to make her curved back straight again

The doctors inserted screws into each section of the spine to help produce the exact tension so that she can continue playing hockey. (Photo: Facebook)

There are some surgeries that are beyond our imagination and the medical field never fails to amaze us with the extent to which they can go to cure patients with rare issues. Doctors recently carried out the most unusual yet pioneering surgery when they used a rope to act as a girl’s spine so that she could continue to live a normal live and play sport.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Ella Tomlinson underwent a unique surgery and the first of its kind to correct her spine by using a nylon rope instead so that she can continue playing hockey. The 14-year-old from Hertfordshire had her operation called Vertebral Body Tethering done by inserting screws into each section of the spine to help produce the exact tension so that she can continue playing.

The 140,000 pounds (Approximately Rs 1,16,45,969) suffers from a disease called scoliosis because of which her spine has twisted and wouldn’t be able to play if it they had to go ahead with the normal surgery using steel rods. Ella is recuperating faster than expected and she will be able to get back to playing hockey very soon again