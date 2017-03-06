 LIVE !  :  With the Indian bowlers bowling their hearts out and the pitch offering variable bounce; it will not be an easy task for Australia to secure a big lead with ease on Day 3 of the second Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Pollution in the environment kills 1.7 million children each year: WHO

REUTERS
Published Mar 6, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Such unsanitary and polluted environments can lead to fatal cases of diarrhoea, malaria and pneumonia, the WHO said in a report.
Air pollution also increases the lifelong risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer (Photo: AFP)
 Air pollution also increases the lifelong risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer (Photo: AFP)

Geneva: A quarter of all global deaths of children under five are due to unhealthy or polluted environments including dirty water and air, second-hand smoke and a lack or adequate hygiene, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Such unsanitary and polluted environments can lead to fatal cases of diarrhoea, malaria and pneumonia, the WHO said in a report, and kill 1.7 million children a year.

"A polluted environment is a deadly one -– particularly for young children," WHO Director-General Margaret Chan said in a statement. "Their developing organs and immune systems, and smaller bodies and airways, make them especially vulnerable to dirty air and water."

In the report -- "Inheriting a sustainable world: Atlas on children's health and the environment" -- the WHO said harmful exposure can start in the womb, and then continue if infants and toddlers are exposed to indoor and outdoor air pollution and second-hand smoke.

This increases their childhood risk of pneumonia as well as their lifelong risk of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma. Air pollution also increases the lifelong risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, the report said.

The report also noted that in households without access to safe water and sanitation, or that are polluted with smoke from unclean fuels such as coal or dung for cooking and heating, children are at higher risk of diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Children are also exposed to harmful chemicals through food, water, air and products around them, it said. Maria Neira, a WHO expert on public health, said this was a heavy toll, both in terms of deaths and long-term illness and disease rates. She urged governments to do more to make all places safe for children.

"Investing in the removal of environmental risks to health, such as improving water quality or using cleaner fuels, will result in massive health benefits," she said.

Tags: health and well being, air pollution, child health

Related Stories

The report reveals high lead content in air and bears borderline indications of approaching danger on other parameters (Photo: AFP)

Air pollution levels in Mangaluru higher than standard limits: study

The technical report on the air quality levels in the city was submitted to Minister for Environment and Forests Minister B Ramanath Rai.
05 Mar 2017 6:59 PM
Everybody worldwide is exposed to air pollution every time they breathe (Photo: AFP)

Effect of antibiotics may be altered due to air pollution: study

A major component of air pollution is black carbon, which is produced through the burning of fossil fuels such as diesel and biofuels.
03 Mar 2017 8:56 AM
This is a first for Asia (Photo: YouTube)

China comes up with vertical forests for tackling air pollution

The two structures will have 1000 trees and 2500 shrubs that will produce 60 kilos of oxygen a day.
07 Feb 2017 12:51 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon is selling 32GB Space Grey iPhone 6 for Rs 28,999

Space Grey variant of Apple iPhone 6
 

LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3

With the Indian bowlers bowling their hearts out and the pitch offering variable bounce; it will not be an easy task for Australia to secure a big lead with ease on Day 3 of the second Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Amy Jackson finally opens up on starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Amy will next be seen in the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'.
 

S Sreesanth donates money to blind Indian cricket team

Sreesanth donated his earnings from a visit to Oman to the Indian blind cricket team. (Photo: AFP)
 

New sex toys can pulse in time to favourite songs on your smart phone

Experts also said that cyber sex will become common among couples soon (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Fans burst crackers in France to celebrate re-release of Rajini's Baasha

Rajini's last release was the all-time blockbuster 'Kabali'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Here's the diet which can cut breast cancer risk by 40 percent

A typical Mediterranean diet includes high intakes of plant-based proteins such as nuts, lentils and beans (Photo: Pixabay)

Air pollution levels in Mangaluru higher than standard limits: study

The report reveals high lead content in air and bears borderline indications of approaching danger on other parameters (Photo: AFP)

Hand sanitisers may not be that safe for children: study

Researchers also found that hand-sanitiser-related incidents for kids of this age group were less likely to occur during the summer months (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi named among cities most afflicted by noise pollution

Paris-one of the most densely populated major cities in Europe-scored as the third most cacophonous (Photo: AFP)

Common headaches may indicate serious medical conditions: study

You need to look out for other symptoms paired with headaches such as confusion, double vision, nausea or even sensitivity to light or noise (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham