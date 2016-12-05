Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Yo-yo dieting may cause extra weight gain: study

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 2:40 pm IST
This may explain why people who try low-calorie diets often overeat when not dieting and so do not keep the weight off.
People who do not diet will learn that food supplies are reliable and they do not need to store so much fat, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 People who do not diet will learn that food supplies are reliable and they do not need to store so much fat, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Yo-yo dieting - repeatedly going on and off diets - may lead to weight gain as the brain interprets these periods as short famines and urges the body
to store more fat for future shortages.

Researchers from the Universities of Exeter and Bristol in the UK conducted the study after the observation that animals respond to the risk of food shortage by gaining weight, which is why garden birds are fatter in the winter when seeds and insects are hard to find. This may explain why people who try low-calorie diets
often overeat when not dieting and so do not keep the weight off.

By contrast, people who do not diet will learn that food supplies are reliable and they do not need to store so much fat, researchers said. They studied a mathematical model of an animal that knows whether food is currently abundant or limited, but does not know when things will change, so must learn about the
changeability before deciding how fat to be.

The model showed that if food supply is often restricted (as it is when dieting) an optimal animal - the one with the best chance of passing on its genes - should gain excess weight between food shortages. "Our model predicts that the average weight gain for dieters will actually be greater than those who never diet," said Andrew Higginson from the University of Exeter.

"This happens because non-dieters learn that the food supply is reliable so there is less need for the insurance of fat stores," said Higginson. Humans evolved in a world where food was sometimes plentiful and sometimes scarce - and in the latter case those with more fat would be more likely to survive. Today, people can get into a vicious cycle of weight gain and ever more severe diets - so-called yo-yo dieting - which only convinces the brain it must store ever more fat.

The model predicts that the urge to eat increases hugely as a diet goes on, and this urge will not diminish as weight is gained because the brain gets convinced that famines are likely. "Our simple model shows that weight gain does not mean
that people's physiology is malfunctioning or that they are being overwhelmed by unnaturally sweet tastes," said John McNamara from the University of Bristol.

"The brain could be functioning perfectly, but uncertainty about the food supply triggers the evolved response to gain weight," said McNamara. "The best thing for weight loss is to take it steady. Our work suggests that eating only slightly less than you should, all the time, and doing physical exercise is much more likely
to help you reach a healthy weight than going on low-calorie diets," said Higginson. The study was published in the journal Evolution, Medicine and Public Health.

Tags: yo-yo dieting, weight loss, obesity

Nation Gallery

Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
Bhopal is observing 32nd anniversary of gas leak tragedy on Saturday as 20,000 people died and scores of people were maimed for life after the Methyl Isocyanate gas was leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide on the intervening night of Dec 2 and 3 in 1984. (Photos: PTI)

32 years on, Bhopal gas tragedy victims still await justice
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virender Sehwag wants Shikhar Dhawan to do naagin dance

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 31 on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Experts suggest celebrity lookalike sex robots might soon hit markets

The designing part will only require a photo and 3D printer (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tanmay Bhat shares his journey from being fat shamed to success as a comedian

I gave up trying to become a marine engineer and focussed on my biggest passion — comedy (Photo: Facebook)
 

Arab-American comedian meets Trump's son, talks about registry of Muslims

The comedian said that the discussion was pleasant (Photo: Facebook)
 

Varun Dhawan denies replacing Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's next

Zoya's next film is reportedly titled 'Gully Boy'.
 

Video: Pakistani boy singing 'Aaj Padhane Ki Zidd Na Karo' to teacher is hilarious

The song is a take on the classic by Farida Khanum (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Women with dementia receive less medical attention compared to men

Dementia can cause a wide range of physical complications, including difficulties swallowing and mobility problems. (Photo: Pixabay)

Handful of nuts a day may cut heart disease, cancer risk

Even though nuts are quite high in fat, they are also high in fibre and protein. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cancer cases increase by 33% from 2005 to 2015: study

Breast cancer was the most common cancer for women (2.4 million cases) and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women (Photo: AFP)

A winter’s taleisman for weight loss

Mountain climber

YOGINI with a yearning

Natasha Mahindra
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham