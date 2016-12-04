Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Injecting natural oil to increase muscle mass can be harmful: study

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 6:46 pm IST
Steroid use among bodybuilders to bulk up muscles is well known. Other compounds may be used, including natural oils.
These are often less costly than other synthetic compounds (Photo: AFP)
 These are often less costly than other synthetic compounds (Photo: AFP)

London: Gym-goers, take note! Using natural oil injections to improve muscle definition may harm your body, warn doctors including one of Indian origin who reported a serious complication experienced by an amateur bodybuilder in the UK.

The 25-year-old man was referred to hospital because of pain and loss of function in his right arm over several months.

An ultrasound scan showed a rupture in his triceps - a rare condition in young patients - and multiple cysts within the arm muscles, said doctors including Ajay Sahu from London North West Healthcare NHS Trust in the UK.

He had taken up bodybuilding four years prior and attended the gym three times each week. He admitted to injecting coconut oil and other concerning practices to improve his muscular appearance.

He was using non-prescribed and self-administered insulin, vitamin B12 injections, steroids, and protein supplements, they said.

These practices resulted in numerous adverse reactions, including seizures, infections, and a range of conditions, some of which required surgery. Surgery to repair the rupture in his arm was successful, said doctors.

However, he continues to practice unsafe techniques to achieve his desired body image, despite being advised about the potential future risks, they said.

Steroid use among bodybuilders to bulk up muscles is well known. Other compounds may be used, including natural oils, such as sesame oil, walnut oil and paraffin.

These are often less costly than other synthetic compounds and are an attractive option, particularly to amateur bodybuilders.

Use of natural oils for this purpose is well known among Arab and Middle Eastern communities and on internet sites, but there is not much information about the practice in medical literature.

"The few cases of natural oil self-inoculation formally reported are likely to be the tip of the iceberg," the doctors said.

"We need to be aware of these cases to enable correct clinical diagnoses and also to recognise other self-abusive and potentially life-threatening practices which may be seen in conjunction," they added.

The study appears in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

Tags: health and well being, muscle building, steroids, toxic side effects

Related Stories

The district medical and health officers have collected all the medicines given to these patients and are carrying out an inquiry into the same. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Steroids blamed for 17 dengue deaths in Bonakal mandal

District health officials said the matter is being probed.
24 Oct 2016 12:51 AM
Ali, 26, the son of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman and Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz leader Siddiqul Farooq, died yesterday at his home. (Representational image)

Pakistan politician's son dies due to 'excessive use of steroids'

He was rushed to the Services Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
05 Oct 2016 3:30 PM
Hyderabad Marathon

Misuse of topical creams, steroids is harmful

A study conducted in 12 cities has showed that 15 lakh people were suffering from topical steroid creams damage by overuse.
29 Aug 2016 1:03 AM

World Gallery

Cuba is nearing the end of its nine-day public mourning for Fidel Castro with a second massive rally in honor of the revolutionary leader. (Photos: AP)

Cuba nears end of mourning for Fidel Castro with second big rally
Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
 

This Facebook post highlights how Indian society has changed and it's spot on

It’s funny, just a decade or two, and how quickly we have moved backwards (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Sourav Ganguly injures his shoulder while playing gully cricket

Sourav Ganguly rolled back the years, when he took-up the ever so familiar stance, not at the Eden Gardens, but in one of the many little by-lanes of North Kolkata. (Photo: Facebook/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Difference in stress-hormone for gay men develops by social discrimination

Interaction with baby takes toll due to negative attitude of new mother

Mothers induced to ruminate had further reductions in sensitivity following a stressful task with their infant (Photo: AFP)

Testosterone treatment increases risk of blood clot

10 per cent patients get HIV/AIDS from blood donors in ‘window period’

The number of such cases rose from 1,445 in 2015 to 1,560 this year so far. (Representational image)

Passion for running

Murali Karanam ran 21 km every day for 21 days
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham