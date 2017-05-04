Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

This 'exercise pill' can help obese people

ANI
Published May 4, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 10:29 am IST
The pill may also help control blood sugar levels which can prove to be a game-changer for diabetics
The drug makes the body burn fat faster, but also burn sugar more slowly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The drug makes the body burn fat faster, but also burn sugar more slowly. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: For those, who cannot undergo fitness training, 'exercise pill' may work as magic for them! A study says, the prospect of an 'exercise pill' can be life-changing for people, who don't work out because of obesity or serious physical disabilities.

Hopes for such a pill emerged from scientists who found that an experimental drug allowed mice to run on a treadmill for 270 minutes before exhaustion set in. Mice that went without the drug lasted only 160 minutes before reaching their physical limit.

Scientists found that the endurance boost was accompanied by other apparent health benefits, leading mice who had the drug for eight weeks to put on less weight and better control their blood sugar levels, suggesting a pill might also help people with diabetes.

Scientists led by Ronald Evans at the Salk Institute in San Diego made the discovery after they set out to explore what endurance meant on the molecular level."If we really understand the science, can we replace training with a drug?" he said.

They turned to a drug known as GW501516 which had previously been shown to improve stamina and burn fat faster. Through a series of tests with mice on treadmills, Evans found that the drug changed the activity of nearly 1000 genes. Many of the genes that became more active were involved in the breakdown and burning of fat. But other genes were suppressed, including some that convert sugar into energy.

The scientists describe how the findings might explain why runners, cyclists and others athletes can 'hit the wall' when they push themselves hard. The drug makes the body burn fat faster, but also burn sugar more slowly. The upshot is that, on the drug, the drop in blood sugar level that is responsible for the feeling of hitting the wall happens much later than normal.

"In endurance sport competitions, such as cycling, marathon runs, race walking and cross-country skiing, 'hitting the wall' is a dramatic demonstration of sudden and complete exhaustion," the scientists write.The study was written in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Tags: pill, exercise pill, excercise pill to skip workout, exercise pill instead of running

Related Stories

The women who were given contraceptive pills estimated their quality of life to be significantly lower than those who were given placebos, according to a study. (Photo: Pixabay)

The pill may impact women's quality of life: study

Both general quality of life and specific aspects like mood/well-being, self-control and energy level are affected negatively.
20 Apr 2017 9:20 PM
People who have tried the currently available medications often relapse when they are around the people, places or paraphernalia that they associate with opiate use. (Photo: Pixabay)

Prescription weight-loss pill helps with opiate addiction

Most of the treatments available to reduce opiate misuse work by occupying opioid receptors in the brain.
25 Mar 2017 1:42 PM
Some experts have suggested that a decline in physical activity, especially in the workplace, has been a key contributor to the obesity epidemic. (Photo: Pixabay)

Exercise may not help you maintain weight

Previous research has found that when people are asked about their physical activity, they tend to overstate the amount they do.
03 Feb 2017 4:35 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is sensationally unrecognisable in Sridevi's Mom

A still from 'Mom'.
 

Mumbai Police's tweets using Friends' quotes for traffic rules are absolutely amazing

The Mumbai Police has been quite active on Twitter recently with intelligent and yet funny tweets with puns that will surely make you laugh. (Photo:
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rahul Tripathi’s formula for success

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Rahul Tripathi.
 

Gujarat Lions still have 'outside chance' to win IPL 2017, says Irfan Pathan

"If we (Gujarat Lions) win all the remaining matches and maintain a good run rate. We are completely focussing on our remaining matches," said Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I-League champions Aizawl FC threaten 'fast unto death' if barred from top tier

Khalid Jamil
 

WhatsApp suffered global outage for 'a few hours,' now back online

WhatsApp's is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Starving may reduce immunity with the death of important cells

While starving, the cells activate the so-called

Tackling social anxiety

Unfortunately, one cannot simply cover up one’s insecurities with a filter or overcome that feeling of palpitation when it comes to being present at social events.

Smell of rosemary can boost memory in children: study

Why and how rosemary has this effect is still up for debate (Photo: AFP)

Too much smartphone usage causes mental health issues: study

It is unclear whether high levels of technology use were simply a marker of elevated same-day mental health symptoms (Photo: AFP)

Video: Baby girl in Jaipur born with extra head coming out of her stomach

The apendage of the extra head was removed (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham