Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Homelessness makes people vulnerable to mental, health issues

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2016, 10:52 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 10:52 am IST
They reported experiencing thoughts about suicide and self-harm.
The reasons for people becoming homeless often involved a combination of losing their job, cuts to social support, rent arrears, eviction and family breakdown. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The reasons for people becoming homeless often involved a combination of losing their job, cuts to social support, rent arrears, eviction and family breakdown. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Homelessness makes people vulnerable to mental and health problems, according to a study by British researchers that sheds light on the plight of society's most marginalised people.

Research into the experiences of 64 people who are homeless or facing housing problems in Newham, London, found some living in slum-like temporary housing and others living in constant insecurity and flux while grappling with a housing
system which they find complex and confusing. Of those interviewed, 22 per cent had a disability and 48 per cent had a health condition.

When asked about their health, nine per cent -- more than double the national average -- reported experiencing suicidal thoughts and nine per cent mentioned self-harming. Researchers from the universities of Sheffield, Leeds and Birkbeck, London set out to understand their lives by working with 'Focus E15', a campaign group run by people who had themselves been threatened with homelessness and eviction in Newham.

Between September 2015 and April 2016, they interviewed people facing homelessness and had either approached Newham Council for support or were living in hostels in the borough. Women were disproportionately represented, accounting for 67 per cent of those interviewed and more than half (59 per
cent) had dependents, mainly children under 18. It is because the housing system prioritises those working in the labour market which disadvantages women who take time away from work to have children, the report said.

The research was led by Dr Tom Gillespie of Sheffield and Dr Kate Hardy of Leeds University Business School. Hardy said, "The sheer complexity of many respondents' situations and the various state institutions involved -- as well as the significant confusion, lack of information and poor mental health in some -- was distressing to hear. This is impacting some of the most vulnerable populations in society".

The research showed that 81 per cent of people interviewed had been homeless in the last five years. Seventy-three per cent had been evicted in the last five
years. Gillespie said, "The reasons for people becoming homeless were many and varied and often involved a combination of losing their job, cuts to social support, rent arrears, eviction and family breakdown".

The research also cast light on the controversial issue of people in temporary housing being offered longer-term housing if they move away from London.

Tags: mental health, suicide, self harm, homelessness

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK pensioner returns library book 63 years late

The world's largest fine for an overdue library book is $345.14 (323 euros) according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Relax | Some smartphones will still be able to use WhatsApp after December 31

While some iPhones and Androids will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2017, a few BlackBerry and Nokia users have a grace period for 6 months more.
 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Low salt intake just as harmful: Study

The study suggested that the only people who need to worry about reducing sodium in their diet are those with hypertension (high blood pressure).

Fear of dying? Mushrooms may help

Bazer was a participant in one of two controlled clinical trials of the effects of psilocybin on patients dealing with depression and distress related to facing the end of life.

Taking aspirin daily may extend life, prevent heart attacks

Although the health benefits of aspirin are well established, few people take it. (Representational Image)

Link between brain and bone in Alzheimer's disease identified

Alzheimer's has major social, emotional and financial consequences for patients and their families. (Photo: Pixabay)

Overweight children should be screened for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease refers to a range of conditions in which fatty deposits occur in the liver. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham