Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Andhra Pradesh: 11,987 sign up for organ donation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 3, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 2:34 am IST
The event started at 10.47 am at Kodela Siva Prasad Stadium and continued till 11.47 am.
Representational image
 Representational image

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet town in Andhra Pradesh has created Guinness World Record with 11,987 people signing on organ donation forms within an hour.

On the occasion of the 70th birthday of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, his followers came forward to sign up for a cause and signed the forms agreeing to donate their organs.

Earlier, the record was held by Coimbatore with 6,697 persons signing the agreement forms for the organ donation in 60 minutes. Guinness Book representative Swapni recorded the proceedings. She verified and declared that it was a new world record. She handed over the certificate of the record to AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.

The event started at 10.47 am at Kodela Siva Prasad Stadium and continued till 11.47 am.

Mr Rao signed the first form donating his organs and later his followers from Narasaraopet and Sattenapalli signed the forms.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr, Rao said that organ donation was a noble cause and expressed happiness that thousands of people have came forward to their donate organs on his birthday. He said he does not like to celebrate his birthday, but agreed this time for a good cause. He hoped that this programme would go forward continuously as it would give a new lease of life to thousands of needy people.

Tags: organ donation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Microsoft launches secure Windows 10 S for students

Microsoft ensures that the app ecosystem in Windows 10 S is extremely safe and secure, which won’t expose children to potentially dangerous apps
 

Vaginal Kung-Fu is a new practice and it can help with intense orgasms

The jade stone is supposed to be swung forwards and backwards like a pendulum regularly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung’s Bixby is the next Wiz Khalifa

Until now, Bixby was limited to reminding events and using the Bixby Vision – a feature that lets users point the camera towards an object, which makes Bixby point out related results. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Over 6500 Kerala women dancers set Guinness World Record

The dancers, wearing white and gold-bordered Kerala 'Mundu' and 'Neriyathu' moved in a circular pattern on a rhythmic clapping to the tune of traditional songs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sushant reveals Aamir's major Thugs of Hindostan look update

Sushant and Aamir were two of Bollywood's standout performers in 2016.
 

Video: This Indonesian woman lives with 1,500 pet spiders

Ming Cu has also started a website called Spider Lover Pet Shop to sell the unusual pets online and has many like-minded people looking to purchase the tarantulas. (Photo: Facebook/Ming Cu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

23-year-old Delhi man dies after mother massages his injured ankle

When the pain recurred, his mother massaged his left calf muscles (Photo: AFP)

Gene that protects arteries weakened due to smoking: study

Not everyone reacts the same to the same exposures or behaviors (Photo: AFP)

Reclaiming water in the arsenic zone

Many of the 2,000 villagers living here were forced to migrate to nearby places before they tried, in vain, every attempt to rid the water of poison.

Oh my eye!

Basically, dark circles look tanned or have a pigmented kind of appearance. This occurs mostly in the underside of the eyes.

Blood group may predict heart attack risk: study

The higher risk for cardiovascular events in non-O blood group carriers may be due to having greater concentrations of von Willebrand factor - a blood clotting protein. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham