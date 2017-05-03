Andhra Pradesh: 11,987 sign up for organ donation

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet town in Andhra Pradesh has created Guinness World Record with 11,987 people signing on organ donation forms within an hour.

On the occasion of the 70th birthday of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, his followers came forward to sign up for a cause and signed the forms agreeing to donate their organs.

Earlier, the record was held by Coimbatore with 6,697 persons signing the agreement forms for the organ donation in 60 minutes. Guinness Book representative Swapni recorded the proceedings. She verified and declared that it was a new world record. She handed over the certificate of the record to AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.

The event started at 10.47 am at Kodela Siva Prasad Stadium and continued till 11.47 am.

Mr Rao signed the first form donating his organs and later his followers from Narasaraopet and Sattenapalli signed the forms.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr, Rao said that organ donation was a noble cause and expressed happiness that thousands of people have came forward to their donate organs on his birthday. He said he does not like to celebrate his birthday, but agreed this time for a good cause. He hoped that this programme would go forward continuously as it would give a new lease of life to thousands of needy people.