Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Why polio is proving so hard to beat

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
Published Jan 3, 2017, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 5:56 pm IST
Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a viral disease of the brain and spinal cord that can cause irreversible paralysis in a matter of hours.
Polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life. (Photo: AFP)
 Polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life. (Photo: AFP)

London: Pakistan, one of three countries with endemic polio, began an immunisation campaign this week in the city of Quetta for children under five after the discovery of a rare strain of the virus in sewage samples, officials said.

No cases of the rare Type 2 strain have been reported in humans in Quetta but it has been added to the vaccine as a precaution. The more common type of polio is Type 1, with no human cases of Type 2 reported for more than a decade.

Here are some more facts on polio:

Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a viral disease of the brain and spinal cord that can cause irreversible paralysis in a matter of hours.

There is no cure for polio, it can only be prevented. Polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life. Vaccines can be oral or injected.

The virus is transmitted from person to person through the ingestion of faeces from contaminated hands, food or water.

Polio mainly affects children under five years of age. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, usually in the legs.

Among those paralysed, 5 percent to 10 percent die when their breathing muscles become immobilised.

There were 35 reported polio cases at the end of 2016 compared with 350,000 cases in 1988.

Pakistan is one of just three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that have endemic polio, a once-common childhood virus that can cause paralysis or death.

Immunisation efforts in Pakistan have in the past been hampered by Islamist militants who believed the campaigns were a cover for Western spies.

As long as one child remains infected, all children are at risk. If polio is not completely eradicated, 200,000 new cases each year could crop up within 10 years globally.

Tags: immunisation, polio, poliomyelitis

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

All of them urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
 

Here are sex positions people with less experience in bed should avoid

Some might cause injuries while others may not be as good without experience (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

New artificial leaf may serve as 'mini-factory' for drugs

Researchers inspired by the art of nature where leaves are able to collect enough sunlight to produce food. (Photo: Pixabay)

Key proteins that make Zika deadly identified

Over the past year, scientists have learned that it can cause a range of dangerous health problems, including birth defects such as microcephaly. (Photo: AP)

Link between sports participation and teen drug abuse unlikely

Slightly less than 1 percent of teens said they had tried heroin in the past year (Photo: AFP)

Asthma symptoms may be worsening due to cured meat

Cured meat intake, a typical food in industrialized societies, has been associated with many chronic diseases (Photo: AFP)

Life-extending capacity may not be same in all cancer drugs

Twenty-three drugs were individually tied to an increase in survival (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham