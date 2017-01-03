Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Babies exposed to stimulation get brain boost: study

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
The research also shows that the development of our brain, sensory perception and motor skills happen in sync.
Neurons in very young children form up to a thousand new connections per second. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Neurons in very young children form up to a thousand new connections per second. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Early stimulation helps give a boost to the brains of babies, according to a new study which contradicts the belief that children's development is determined by their genes and could not be influenced.

Researchers from Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Norway used advanced electroencephalogram (EEG) technology for many years to study the brain activity of hundreds of babies. The results show that the neurons in the brains of young children quickly increase in both number and specialisation as the baby learns new skills and becomes more mobile.

Neurons in very young children form up to a thousand new connections per second. The research also shows that the development of our brain, sensory perception and motor skills happen in sync and that even the smallest babies must be challenged and stimulated at their level from birth onward.

Babies need to engage their entire body and senses by exploring their world and different materials, both indoors and out and in all types of weather. The researchers emphasise that the experiences must be self-produced; it is not enough for children merely to be carried or pushed in a stroller.

"Many people believe that children up to three years old only need cuddles and nappy changes, but studies show that rats raised in cages have less dendritic branching in the brain than rats raised in an environment with climbing and
hiding places and tunnels," said Audrey van der Meer, professor at NTNU.

"Research also shows that children born into cultures where early stimulation is considered important, develop earlier than Western children do," said van der Meer. She said that the brains of young children are very malleable and can therefore adapt to what is happening around them.

If the new synapses that are formed in the brain are not being used, they disappear as the child grows up and the brain loses some of its plasticity. Van der Meer mentions the fact that Chinese babies hear a difference between the R and L sounds when they are four months old, but not when they get older.

Since Chinese children do not need to distinguish between these sounds to learn their mother tongue, the brain synapses that carry this knowledge disappear when they are not used. Babies actually manage to distinguish between the sounds of any language in the world when they are four months old, but by the time they are eight months old they have lost this ability, according to van der Meer.

Since a lot is happening in the brain during the first years of life, van der Meer says that it is easier to promote learning and prevent problems when children are very young. Researchers also noted that it is not always advisable to speed up the development of children with special needs who initially struggle with their motor skills.

Tags: brain boost, brain development

Sports Gallery

While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

.Varun urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
 

Here are sex positions people with less experience in bed should avoid

Some might cause injuries while others may not be as good without experience (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

New artificial leaf may serve as 'mini-factory' for drugs

Researchers inspired by the art of nature where leaves are able to collect enough sunlight to produce food. (Photo: Pixabay)

Key proteins that make Zika deadly identified

Over the past year, scientists have learned that it can cause a range of dangerous health problems, including birth defects such as microcephaly. (Photo: AP)

Link between sports participation and teen drug abuse unlikely

Slightly less than 1 percent of teens said they had tried heroin in the past year (Photo: AFP)

Asthma symptoms may be worsening due to cured meat

Cured meat intake, a typical food in industrialized societies, has been associated with many chronic diseases (Photo: AFP)

Life-extending capacity may not be same in all cancer drugs

Twenty-three drugs were individually tied to an increase in survival (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham