Twins from San Diego born minutes apart but in different years

The twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.
Last year a baby girl and a baby boy were born this way in San Diego (Photo: AP)
San Diego: For the second straight year, twins in San Diego are getting attention because, though born just minutes apart, one has a birthday in 2016 and one in 2017.

KFMB-TV reports the twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

One girl arrived at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the other came on Jan. 1, 2017 at midnight. The family was not available for comment.

Last year, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

