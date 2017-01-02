Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Experts discover new way to calculate toxicity in fish

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
The new tool can instantly work out someone's average exposure to a range of pollutants, giving them time to change their dietary habits.
The dangerous toxic compounds in the sea are known to have harmful effects on the body and in some cases too much can be fatal, scientists claim. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The dangerous toxic compounds in the sea are known to have harmful effects on the body and in some cases too much can be fatal, scientists claim. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: It has already been a known fact that though seafood is considered as a healthy option for its high level of proteins and vitamins, it can also put human at risk of exposure to dangerous chemicals with rising pollution levels in the sea.

Hence, a study has come up with a new fish calculator that allows you to determine if the amount of pomfret or salmon you are eating each week is actually safe, reports the Daily Mail.

The dangerous toxic compounds in the sea are known to have harmful effects on the body and in some cases too much can be fatal, scientists claim. However, the new tool can instantly work out someone's average exposure to a range of pollutants, giving them time to change their dietary habits.

Designed by Portuguese scientists as part of the ECSafeSEAFOOD project, the calculator asks for users to select their age range.

They are then made to reveal the amount of fish they eat and which species they consume on a weekly basis. It then assesses their three answers to calculate an estimated exposure to methylmercury and a range of other pollutants.

On a related note, according to the World Health Organisation, Methylmercury can have harmful effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems and can be fatal.

But currently there is no maximum level that has been laid down in EU legislation for levels of the toxic compound in food. In a separate study, researchers from the Portuguese Marine and Atmosphere Institute in Lisbon assessed varieties of seafood across Europe.

Study author Antonio Marques said, "The exposure to these contaminants through seafood needs to be more finely assessed. Such information is crucial for the European food safety authorities to adjust the legislation."

However, despite the increase of chemicals in seas and oceans across the planet, seafood is still safe to eat, experts say.

Tags: toxic compounds, seafood

Sports Gallery

While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mira's mom thought the 'rishta' was for Shahid's younger brother Ruhaan Kapoor

Shahid and Mira charmed everyone at Karan's KWK with their natural chemistry.
 

Telangana Govt allots plot to Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu

The land is located in Shaikpet village of Hyderabad district. (Photo: AFP)
 

Jacqueline couldn't keep her hands off Sidharth, spanks him on Koffee with Karan

The two will be seen together in Raj and DK's 'Reload'.
 

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

From Karan Johar to Shahid Kapoor, everyone loves this actress!

The host of the show, Karan Johar, also confessed to loving the actress Shahid-Mira are already smitten by.
 

Photos: MS Dhoni cheers Jharkhand boys against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy semis

MS Dhoni has been actively involved with Jharkhand's campaign this season as a mentor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Malaysian boy loses penis to botched circumcision

On December 15th, medical practitioners accidentally cut off the head of the boy’s penis with a pair of scissors. (Photo: Pixabay)

Dust pollution during 9/11 attack cause behind smaller babies

Exposure to air pollution in the womb can have adverse health effects on newborns (Photo: AFP)

50 per cent of British women want to lose at least 6 kilos: report

Half of British females say they want to lose at least one stone in order to be happier with their appearance. (Photo: AP)

Indian girl able to hear again thanks to surgery in UAE

A cochlear implant costs about Rs 27 lakh (Photo: Pixabay)

Twins from San Diego born minutes apart but in different years

Last year a baby girl and a baby boy were born this way in San Diego (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham