Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Dust pollution during 9/11 attack cause behind smaller babies

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2017, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Women who were in their first trimester during the 9/11 attacks had more than double the probability of premature delivery.
Exposure to air pollution in the womb can have adverse health effects on newborns (Photo: AFP)
 Exposure to air pollution in the womb can have adverse health effects on newborns (Photo: AFP)

New York: Dust pollution produced during the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre caused babies in the area to be born prematurely and with low birth weight, a new study has found, which experts say may have implications for cities such as New Delhi that grapple with polluted air.

When the towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City fell on September 11 in 2001, a cloud of hazardous materials enveloped the surrounding neighbourhood and coated everything and everyone exposed to it for several days.
Researchers from University of Zurich in Switzerland and Princeton University in the US looked at New York City birth records from 1994 to 2004.

Out of the 1.2 million births, they isolated data of women who lived in Lower Manhattan neighbourhoods and were most exposed to the dust cloud.

They found that women who were in their first trimester during the 9/11 attacks had more than double the probability of premature delivery.

There was also an increase in the number of babies with low birth weights, which can lead to later issues such as higher risk for diabetes, heart disease and elevated blood pressure.

Exposure to air pollution in the womb can have adverse health effects on newborns, which can play out over the course of a lifetime, 'National Geographic' reported.

"The pregnancy conditions really matter for later economic outcomes and for long-term human development and economic success," said Hannes Schwandt, a researcher from the University of Zurich.

The findings add to a host of research showing ill effects of air pollution on infants for cities around the world that grapple with polluted air, such as New Delhi, Mexico City and Beijing, the report said.

The study was published in the Journal of Human Resources.

Tags: 9/11, dust pollution, premature babies

Related Stories

The Obama administration’s decision to formally end the program drew praise from critics who said it was discriminatory. (Photo: AFP)

Obama administration cancels 9/11 era’s registry for foreigners in US

The rule change will be published in the Federal Register on Friday and takes effect immediately.
23 Dec 2016 11:51 AM
The 70-year-old business tycoon's strong showing in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Texas and North Carolina helped him pull-off a win which proved most pollsters wrong. (Photo: AP/ Twitter)

‘After 9/11, it’s 11/9 horror,’ Twitterati mock Donald Trump supporters

Trump’s victory did not go well with most Clinton supporters who took to Twitter to express their opinion.
09 Nov 2016 2:39 PM
US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew. (Photo: AP)

US treasury chief warns on 9/11 law during Saudi visit

It allows attack survivors and relatives of terrorism victims to pursue cases against foreign governments in US federal court.
27 Oct 2016 3:18 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RGV at it again! Mocks Chiranjeevi's latest look from Khaidi No.150

Though, most stars have chosen to ignore his internet criticism, pushing him aside like an irrelevant troll, RGV has persisted with ample rejuvenation.
 

Women tell what kind of men make them orgasm better

Humour indicates a lot of things about a man (Photo: AFP)
 

Nepal's first trans model to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

She wants to inspire others to shed inhibitions (Photo: Instagram)
 

LG PH1 BT speaker review: Swing your mood

LG PH1 is a great buy for those who are bored of commonly slab-like speaker.
 

Apple plans big for 2017

2017 can see a huge turn around in the sales numbers, considering the revision the next iPhone will witness. Besides, major iPad changes, software enhancements and refreshed desktop Macs are also expected.
 

'Aamir is the new Raj Kapoor': Rishi Kapoor applauds the actor for Dangal

Rishi Kapoor praised Aamir by calling him “the new Raj Kapoor – showman of our times.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

50 per cent of British women want to lose at least 6 kilos: report

Half of British females say they want to lose at least one stone in order to be happier with their appearance. (Photo: AP)

Indian girl able to hear again thanks to surgery in UAE

A cochlear implant costs about Rs 27 lakh (Photo: Pixabay)

Twins from San Diego born minutes apart but in different years

Last year a baby girl and a baby boy were born this way in San Diego (Photo: AP)

Snooze talk for runners

Do not wait to feel thirsty to drink something; at that point, your body is already dehydrated.

Have these superfoods for a super 2017

Turn a new leaf this year by eating healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham