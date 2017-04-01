Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Youth with diabetes need vision loss screening

REUTERS
Published Apr 1, 2017, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that may not have symptoms in early stages but can progress to vision loss.
Researchers found that just 65 percent of youth with type 1 diabetes and 42 percent of those with type 2 diabetes had vision-loss screening. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Researchers found that just 65 percent of youth with type 1 diabetes and 42 percent of those with type 2 diabetes had vision-loss screening. (Photo: Pixabay)

Diabetes can lead to blindness, but children and teens with diabetes may not receive recommended eye exams in the years following their diagnosis, a U.S. study suggests.

Researchers found that just 65 percent of youth with type 1 diabetes and 42 percent of those with type 2 diabetes had vision-loss screening within six years of their diabetes diagnosis.

“More youth now than ever are being diagnosed with diabetes. By 2050, the prevalence with type 1 will triple and the prevalence with type 2 will quadruple, with the greatest increase in minority populations,” said lead study author Dr. Sophia Wang of the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends screening for diabetic retinopathy five years after an initial diabetes diagnosis for youth with type 1 diabetes while the American Diabetes Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend screening within three to five years. For kids with type 2 diabetes, screening is recommended at diagnosis.

Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that may not have symptoms in early stages but can progress to vision loss. The damage to the retina of the eye results from damage to tiny blood vessels that affects other parts of the body as well.

About half of people with retinopathy develop diabetic macular edema, a fluid build-up in the retina, or glaucoma. “Diabetic retinopathy is the number one cause of vision loss in ages 20-74, so screening is an important component of diabetes care,” Wang told Reuters Health by email.

To see how many kids with diabetes are getting the recommended screening, Wang and colleagues analyzed data from a national managed care network, which included more than 5,400 youth under age 21 with type 1 diabetes and 7,200 with type 2 diabetes.

Overall, researchers found that about 4,000 kids, or 31 percent, had an eye exam. Those with type 1 diabetes were more likely to have had an eye exam compared with those who had type 2 diabetes, the study team reports in JAMA Ophthalmology . White and Asian youth were more likely to have had exams than black and Latino youth. Those with a higher household net worth were also more likely to receive an eye exam compared with those in lower-income households.

“Despite the fact that all the youth in our study possessed health insurance, we found disparities by race and family affluence, suggesting that they may be particularly at risk,” Wang said.

In the study, 11 percent of black children and teens and 18 percent of Latino youth were less likely to undergo an eye exam compared to white kids. Younger patients were also less likely to receive an exam than older ones.

“We must educate adolescents and caregivers on the importance of screening to improve care coordination between different medical specialists such as pediatricians, endocrinologists, ophthalmologists and optometrists,” said study author Dr. Joshua Stein of the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor.

“More research is needed on new technologies which might render ophthalmic screening more accessible, such as retinal photography performed in primary care physicians’ clinics,” he told Reuters Health by email.

Diabetic retinopathy is considered the most common microvascular complication of diabetes and is projected to grow at an alarming rate, said Dr. Seema Garg of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who wrote a commentary accompanying the study.

“Visual impairment is detrimental to patients’ personal independence, economic productivity, employment and overall quality of life,” she told Reuters Health by email. “The opportunity costs of a lifetime of blindness are enormous.”

Socioeconomics, geographical barriers, delayed referrals from primary care doctors, language barriers and cultural barriers also play a part in the screening gap. Retina screening via telemedicine could help address the issue, especially for racial minorities and economically disadvantaged youth, Garg writes in the commentary.

“Telemedicine is an emerging strategy for improving screening with remote expert interpretation,” she writes. “Telemedicine is effective in reaching underserved populations in remote, rural or urban settings where patients may be at risk for more advanced disease.”

Tags: vision loss, diabetes, diabetic retinopathy

Related Stories

The researchers focussed on records that included the child's age, gender, level of physical activity (Photo: AFP)

Playing 10 minutes daily helps kids cut diabetes risk in adult life

Substituting modest amounts of vigorous physical activity for longer-duration light exercise may have cardiometabolic benefits.
27 Mar 2017 10:32 AM
Legumes are a food group rich in B vitamins, contain different beneficial minerals (calcium, potassium and magnesium) and sizeable amounts of fibre. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eating legumes may cut diabetes risk: study

Legumes regarded as a low-glycemic index food, which means that blood glucose levels increase only slowly after consumption.
31 Mar 2017 9:36 PM
Immune cells prevalent in the fatty tissue get reduced in number which may contribute to cause diabetes and hypertension. (Photo: AP)

Targeting immune cells in obese can treat diabetes, hypertension

This type of immune cell is present in many parts of the body and was once thought to just act in parasitic infections and allergies.
20 Mar 2017 2:05 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
 

Salman and Iulia cozy up in Maldives as Khandaan rings in Ahil’s birthday!

The Khandaan flew to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's birthday.
 

Dora movie review: Nayanthara's terrific screen presence rules the film

Still from the film
 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
 

BEWARE! Google now knows you are watching porn

Most people browse adult content behind the doors. And to make it even private, people use the browser’s incognito mode so that their browsing history isn’t saved on the PC.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Mumbai pays tribute to Dabbawalas with a glittering statue

The installation is a tribute to Dabbawalas, the network of lunch-delivery men who ferry lunch boxes from homes to offices and back with precision and efficiency. (Photo: PTI)

Sounding 'gay' could cost you a top position: study

Researchers discovered that participants perceived men and women who they considered to be gay or lesbian, as inadequate for a leadership position. (Photo: AP)

Risky boozing may up among retirees

Retirement could push you towards alcohol addiction. (Representational Image)

Insomnia may increase heart attack, stroke risk: study

Women with insomnia symptoms had a slightly higher risk of cardiovascular and stroke events than men. (Photo: Pixabay)

Over 300 million people suffer from depression: WHO

Depression is an important risk factor for suicide, which claims hundreds of thousands of lives each year. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham