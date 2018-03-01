search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Gluten free diet may eliminate nerve pain for 20 million people

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 2:43 pm IST
Gluten sensitivity is mostly known to cause abdominal pain, bloating and gas.
Research, carried out by the University of Sheffield, said their findings suggest a simple change in diet could nearly eliminate the painful symptoms.
 Research, carried out by the University of Sheffield, said their findings suggest a simple change in diet could nearly eliminate the painful symptoms.

A new research now claims that a gluten-free diet could help prevent nerve pain. According to researchers, a a diet free of a protein found in wheat and some grains can ease the symptoms associated with gluten neuropathy, a nerve condition that causes weakness, numbness and pain, typically in the hands or feet.

Gluten sensitivity is mostly known to cause abdominal pain, bloating and gas, but for some, the food intolerance can also result in the nerve pain condition. 

 

The research, carried out by the University of Sheffield, said their findings suggest a simple change in diet could nearly eliminate the painful symptoms.

Lead author of the study, Dr Panagiotis Zis, University of Sheffield said that the study is promising because it shows that a gluten free diet may help lower pain for people with gluten neuropathy.

Researchers said gluten sensitivity has been associated with peripheral neuropathy -- a condition in which the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord become damaged.

According to a 2015 study published in JAMA Neurology, 32 per cent people with peripheral neuropathy had gluten sensitivity. 

A common cause of this condition is diabetes, but researchers said when a person has nerve pain that can't otherwise be explained, and has a sensitivity to gluten, the diagnosis might be gluten neuropathy.

Researchers found that people who were following a gluten-free diet were more likely to not have pain than those who did not adhere to a strict-gluten free diet.

Researchers also found that people with painful gluten neuropathy scored significantly worse on the mental health assessment, which has a range of zero to 100 with 100 being best.

A separate 2010 study published in Neurology found that after 15 neuropathy patients went on a gluten-free diet, 11 of them were able to stabilize their condition.  

Tags: gluten, gluten free, diet, nerve pain, abdominal pain, bloating, health and well being


Related Stories

Experts claim gluten-free food may not be as healthy as believed
Beer to go gluten free!
Gluten-free diets may actually harm the heart


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

EU piles pressure on internet giants to remove extremist content

European governments have said that extremist content on the web has influenced lone-wolf attackers who have killed people in several European cities after being radicalised.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)

4 ways to get rid of food stains on your couch

4 ways to get rid of food stains on your couch. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hip replacement surgery could add years to patients life: Study

Hip replacement surgery could add years to patients life. (Photo: Pixabay)

Obesity does not increase risk of respiratory illness, researchers claim

Obesity does not increase risk of respiratory illness. (Photo: Pixabay)

Metal detection technique could help better understand cancer: Study

Metal detection technique could help better understand cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham