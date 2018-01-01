search on deccanchronicle.com
Here’s how you set your fitness goal for 2018

Published Jan 1, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 8:58 am IST
While having a healthy lifestyle is a priority, it is also difficult to maintain, here’s a few things that might help.
From being specific to what one wants to achieve, to doing something attainable, expert shares a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 From being specific to what one wants to achieve, to doing something attainable, expert shares a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: It's no surprise that many of us pick staying fit as a New Year's resolution.

Having a healthy lifestyle is what we all desire and try to keep it usually at the top of our priority list, but it is also one of the toughest things to accomplish.

 

Here are some simple tips by Arushi Verma, Co-founder, FITPASS that will help you stay motivated.

Be specific: Getting healthy and fit is a vague goal. So, in the coming year, be specific if you want to lose weight/ inches or you want to gain weight depending on your BMI or you want to bulk up i.e., strengthen your muscles and core.

Measurable: Sometimes, adding a numbedoinr is all you need to achieve your goal with dedication. So, if you want to lose or gain weight, define how much.

Attainable: While adding a number, one should keep in mind that getting and staying fit requires a lot of efforts, so it's good to take baby steps at the starting. The key to achieving any long-term goal is to first start with achieving short term goals in the same path.

Relevant: Set goals depending upon where you are in your life. Your friend might be able to do loads of gym training but that does not mean you can too. Every 'body' is different; every 'body' has its uniqueness and limitations. Set goals depending upon what you and your body can take.

Time bound: Opting for a healthy lifestyle takes time and efforts but your goals of getting and staying fit should include a deadline too. While setting your goal, you must keep in mind the specifications of it. "For instance, if you want to lose weight and you are just starting, with proper diet and exercise losing 5kgs in 30 days makes sense," said Verma.

Regular short-term goals: If you are not sure you can achieve goals monthly, start with goals on regular basis like taking a walk every day for 30 minutes or drinking minimum three litres of water every. These short term goals go a long way in achieving your long term goals.

