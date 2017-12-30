Here’s how you can get that perfect New Year look

In this face mask recipe, the organic turmeric powder provides a light skin buffer, while the fatty coconut milk and honey provide nourishment. (Photo: Pixabay)

Turmeric is no stranger to beauty rituals, and when it comes to skin, organic turmeric powder is a must! Gritty turmeric acts as a natural exfoliate, lending itself nicely to skin masks and scrubs.

In this face mask recipe, the organic turmeric powder provides a light skin buffer, while the fatty coconut milk and honey provide nourishment, a perfect complement! For those with very dry skin, the option of coconut oil may be added for an extra oomph of moisture (this is a must for me - I am a vata constitution so I naturally have drier skin, and I live in a very dry climate!)

Two key points to remember when applying turmeric face mask:

Wear a dark shirt; turmeric notoriously stains a yellow-orange hue, and can be difficult to get out of clothing or carpet. Go organic: Conventional turmeric may contain added dye, as well as toxic chemicals and additives.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. organic, full-fat coconut milk

1 tbsp. Organic Turmeric powder or 1 Turmeric Lift

1 tbsp. organic, raw honey

½ tsp. coconut oil (optional- for dry skin)

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a small pot or pan over the lowest heat.

Mix together with a wooden spoon until well-blended.

Once melted, pour the mask mixture into a ceramic or glass bowl to cool.

Wait until the mixture is just warm to the touch, not hot. Then, use two fingers (or a small face brush or sponge) to begin applying the mixture gently onto your face, keeping it away from the eyes. You may need to apply several layers worth.

After applying the mask, wait for about 5-7 minutes.

Rinse the mask off using warm water. Then dab gently with a towel; one that is not white and that you do not mind potentially getting discolored. You may need to rinse and dab 3 or 4 times to get the turmeric residue off.

When complete, rinse your face with cool water.

Enjoy the refreshing feeling from an organic turmeric powder face mask for your New Year Party!

The article has been written by Organic India.