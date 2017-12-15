Mr India 2017: Jitesh Singh Deo bags title, to represent India at Mr World 2020

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut crowned Jitesh Singh Deo as the winner of Peter England Mr India World 2017 at the Bandra Fort in Mumbai on Thursday evening.. He will go on to represent India in Mr World for 2020. Abhi Khajuria and Pavan ZRao were declared first and second runner ups respectively while Prathamesh Maulingkar was declared Mr Supranational 2017.

The finale night was a visual treat where the finalists were seen walking the ramp in wardrobe designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra, fashion director Nivedita Saboo and Peter England. The evening also saw performances by Sonali – Sumanth and Akash – Pranjali.

Speaking at the event, Mr. World 2017 Rohit Khandelwal quoted, “It has been a wonderful journey. All the boys are winners in their own right however there can be only one winner. The winner is very deserving and I would like to wish all the winners all the best. I am looking forward to the prestigious Mr. World pageant and hope that we bring the crown home again.”

The nationwide auditions commenced from November 7, 2017 and traversed through the length and breadth of the country to bring to you the best from cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Bangalore that culminated into the final leg of auditions at Mumbai where the 16 finalists were chose