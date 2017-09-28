Lifestyle, Books and Art

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passes away at 91

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 28, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Hefner leaves behind a $43 million fortune, to his wife Crystal, and four children.
The American adult magazine publisher, businessman and himself a notorious playboy passed away from ‘natural causes’ at The Playboy Mansion on September 27. (Photo: AP)
 The American adult magazine publisher, businessman and himself a notorious playboy passed away from ‘natural causes’ at The Playboy Mansion on September 27. (Photo: AP)

Playboy has confirmed in a statement that its iconic founder Hugh Hefner is no more.

The American adult magazine publisher, businessman and himself a notorious playboy passed away from ‘natural causes’ at his home on September 27.

He was  “surrounded by loved ones,” according to the statement. He was 91 years old.

The self-made-multi-millionaire launched the iconic magazine in 1953. Starting off as a copywriter for the Esquire which he left in 1952, he raised $8,000 from investors to start Playboy. What followed can only be described as a meteoric rise and a cult status.

Hefner has left behind a $43 million fortune, to his wife Crystal, and four children.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on April 9, 1926, his claim to fame was not only the magazine, but also for housing in the Playboy Mansion. He was known to date up to seven women at a time. He sold the mansion for $100 million in 2016, and lived in a neighboring estate until his death.

Hugh was married three times, first to Millie Williams, then actress and model Kimberley Conrad. He wed model Crystal Harris in 2012, and they were still together at the time of his death. He is also survived by his four children: Christie, David, Marston and Cooper.

Tags: playboy, hugh hefner, dead, playboy mansion


Related Stories

Playboy owner Hugh Hefner celebrates 90th birthday with wife


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's the schedule: CSA announce Virat Kohli-led Team India's tour to South Africa

The Virat Kohli-led India team will play a two-day warm up match, starting on December 30, which will be followed by the first Test at Cape Town from January 5. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia rekindling old romance in London?

The two last appeared together in 'Gunaah'.
 

This Twitter user is mocking every nation's flag, here's what he said about India

He says he doesn't hate any of them but is just indifferent (Photo: Twitter)
 

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj named in BBC's list of powerful women

Mithali Raj led the Indian women's team to the final of the ICC Womewn's World Cup earlier this year. (Phoito: AP)
 

Woman in Belgium suspected to have cooked her 2-year-old daughter alive

The woman reported said they had to burn together to reach heaven (Photo: AFP)
 

Hardik Pandya posts Instagram photo with brother Krunal, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

The 23-year-old Hardik has had a memorable series so far, with both ball and bat, scoring 181 runs in three matches so far, and picking up five wickets. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Books and Art

Penning down her mind

The 11-book-old author talks about her new book, her journey in writing and more

Coffee table book on PM Modi's life launched in Washington

Pathak termed Modi as

Picasso's 1932 masterpieces to be reunited for London show

A Christie's auction house staff member poses for photographs in front of the 1954 Pablo Picasso painting

Art for art’s sake

From the recent event in Chennai.

National Book Award: American author Annie Proulx to receive lifetime achievement

In this Jan. 26, 2006, file photo, writer Annie Proulx speaks at a news conference in Madrid. Proulx, whose works range from “Brokeback Mountain” to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Shipping News,” will receive a National Book Award for lifetime achievement. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham