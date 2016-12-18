A Tharoor and a Dylan! The Bengaluru litfest lights up

Bengaluru: It was standing room only early on Saturday morning as the Bangalore Literature Festival 2016 kicked off with the who's who of the literary circuit in attendance.

Shashi Tharoor, Chetan Bhagat, Sudha Murty, Amish Tripathi, Ramachandra Guha and Manu S. Pillai, to name a handful, were spotted through the day, participating in discussions, meeting one another and most importantly, interacting with their fans!

It was a well-read and enthusiastic crowd in attendance too as they threw themselves wholeheartedly into the many discussions that took place during the course of the day. Kids had plenty to do as well, with storytelling sessions, puppetry and a host of workshops to keep them happy!

Guru Rewben Mashangva, the talented young musician who paid an almost uncanny tribute to Bob Dylan had Guha, Nandan Nilekani in the audience, mesmerized.

The high point? During a lively debate between Tharoor and Sanjeev Sanyal, author of best-seller The Ocean of Churn, a man in the audience called out "Shashi Tharoor, you are the most beautiful man I have ever seen!"