Lifestyle, Books and Art

A Tharoor and a Dylan! The Bengaluru litfest lights up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2016, 4:07 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 4:07 am IST
Kids had plenty to do as well, with storytelling sessions, puppetry and a host of workshops to keep them happy!
Chetan Bhagat and Shashi Tharoor
 Chetan Bhagat and Shashi Tharoor

Bengaluru: It was standing room only early on Saturday morning as the Bangalore Literature Festival 2016 kicked off with the who's who of the literary circuit in attendance.

Shashi Tharoor, Chetan Bhagat, Sudha Murty, Amish Tripathi, Ramachandra Guha and Manu S. Pillai, to name a handful, were spotted through the day, participating in discussions, meeting one another and most importantly, interacting with their fans!

It was a well-read and enthusiastic crowd in attendance too as they threw themselves wholeheartedly into the many discussions that took place during the course of the day. Kids had plenty to do as well, with storytelling sessions, puppetry and a host of workshops to keep them happy!

Guru Rewben Mashangva, the talented young musician who paid an almost uncanny tribute to Bob Dylan had Guha, Nandan Nilekani in the audience, mesmerized.

The high point? During a lively debate between Tharoor and Sanjeev Sanyal, author of best-seller The Ocean of Churn, a man in the audience called out "Shashi Tharoor, you are the most beautiful man I have ever seen!" 

Tags: shashi tharoor, chetan bhagat, bangalore literature festival 2016
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Nation Gallery

Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

'Humma Humma' remixed version a 'pale and uninspired job': Remo Fernandes

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Books and Art

Varun Aditya: Going places with a camera

The award-winning photograph of a vine snake by Varun.

Inspired to inspire

Artist Laxman Aeley gives finishing touches to his work during the artcamp in the city

Small-dering strokes, here

A painting on display at the exhibition

Bengaluru: Abhishek Poddar Collection to star at Christie’s Mumbai

Art aficionado Abhishek Poddar began collecting art thirty years ago, making his way through the smattering of galleries in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Art matters

Poornima, Bindiya, Anita, Madhuri, Ashuma and Madhavi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham