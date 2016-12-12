Bob Dylan says him winning the Nobel is as likely as him 'standing on the moon'

Stockholm: Having a healthy sex life with more frequent sex is something most people seek across the world and increasing use of contraception has also been tied to higher awareness and willingness to explore sexuality as a crucial aspect of life.

While contraception is known to have several benefits including less painful periods, clearer skin for women and changes in mood, research suggests that it also plays a role in deciding how frequently women have sex, based on the kind of contraception they get and the level of commitment in their relationships.

A study observed that women who are more committed to their partners had more sex when they took contraception with higher levels of hormone called progestin and lower levels of estradiol, while the frequency was high in case of less committed women who took contraceptives with higher level of estradiol and lower level of progestin.

The study goes on to suggest that change in contraceptives might result in helping couples who want to have more sex.

The media-shy Dylan finally accepted the 8 million Swedish crown ($870,000) prize for literature, after frustrating the award-giving academy with weeks of silence following the announcement of the award on Oct. 13. But he chose not to attend the festivities.

His absence has been widely debated in Sweden in recent weeks, where the Nobel prize is a huge source of pride. One member of the academy accused Dylan of being "arrogant" and "rude" as the singer remained silent after the award was announced.

In his place singer Patti Smith performed Dylan's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" at the award ceremony earlier in the day. A nervous Smith forgot the lyrics and had to start over but still received emphatic applause at the end.

While Dylan was absent, all other laureates, which include Japan's Yoshinori Ohsumi for medicine and Britain's Duncan Haldane for physics, accepted a medal and a diploma from the hand of the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf before attending the banquet at Stockholm's City Hall for about 1,300 people.

In a Nordic country priding itself on its modernity, the Nobel banquet is vestige of old-world luxury that every year brings together royalty and the powerful in politics and business with some of the world's top scientific minds. The dress code is white tie and tails for men and gowns for women.

The prize was introduced in 1901 according to the will of Alfred Nobel, a Swedish inventor and industrialist, five years after his death in 1896.

The prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, literature and economic science are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, while the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway.

