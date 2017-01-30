It's official! Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been going steady for quite a while now. (Photo: Joseph Radhik)

Mumbai: Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally made it official!

The two got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, in the presence of family and close friends.

Naga Chaitanya, son of popular Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna, and Samantha have been going steady since quite a while.

Earlier, Nagarjuna's youngest son Akhil Akkineni, with second wife Amala, had got engaged to long time girlfriend Shriya Bhupal.

A delighted Nagarjuna took to Twitter to announce the news.

For the uninitiated, Samantha played Nagarjuna's mother in his acclaimed film, 'Manam'.

Akhil himself could barely contain his joy, taking to Twitter to wish the couple.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Gautham Menon's bilingual 'Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo'. Samantha, on the other hand, last featured in 2016's biggest Tollywood grosser, the Mohanlal- Jr. NTR starrer 'Janata Garage'.