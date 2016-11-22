Entertainment, Tollywood

Baahubali 2 war scene leaked, graphic designer arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 22, 2016, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2016, 5:26 pm IST
Director SS Rajamouli had filed a complaint after 8-9 minute worth footage found its way onto the internet.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.

Mumbai: In a curious turn of events, a graphic designer from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly stealing 9 minutes worth of footage from the highly anticipated in-production, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. A complaint was filed by director SS Rajamouli at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, post which the culprit was arrested, as per a report by NDTV.

The raw footage of a war sequence, reportedly from the epic’s climax, has found its way onto the internet and expectedly gone viral. It is believed that the graphic designer was employed to Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios.

The arrest is in the wake of the producers of the film being arrested post a raid which revealed nearly 60 crore rupees worth unaccountable demonitised currency.

Earlier in September, despite director Rajamouli banning digital photographing devices and mobile phones on the sets, unauthorised pictures from within the sets had gone viral.

The film, being made in Telugu and Tamil while also being dubbed into Hindi, stars Prabhas as the eponymous warrior king, alongside Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj. The prequel had made over 650 crore rupees approximately, through its run at the global box-office.

Tags: baahubali: the conclusion, ss rajamouli, prabhas, rana daggubati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Related Stories

A still from the film.

Baahubali 2 makers to release detailed graphic novel

The makers also revealed excerpts from the novel as preview.
16 Nov 2016 8:20 PM
K.V. Vijayendra Prasad

Baahubali 2 not affected by IT raid

According to the film’s scriptwriter, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, the shooting continued as per schedule.
14 Nov 2016 12:10 AM
The filming of the highly anticipated sequel is currently underway.

Producers of superhit Baahubali raided at their homes in Hyderabad

Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni were raided allegedly for possession of discontinued 500/1000 rupee notes.
11 Nov 2016 6:57 PM
Baahubali film poster

Baahubali 2 doesn’t impress in MAMI

The Baahubali team neglects the media at home; desperately seeks attention in Mumbai.
06 Nov 2016 12:06 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
Products like Trump masks in China and Japan, along with Trump dolls and Trump Jars are just some of the many new products on offer (Photo: AP/AFP)

Trump inspired merchandise in markets after stunning victory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
 

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale: Alia urges to embrace life and the hurdles it throws at you!

Stills from the song.
 

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

I am the bigger star than Arjun Kapoor: Varun Dhawan

Varun candidly made the confession when prodded by Karan.
 

Pornhub trolls Kylie Jenner, implies she is ready for porn industry!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Exclusive: Ram Charan's action thriller Dhruva clears Censor Board

Ram Charan

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy blessed with a baby girl!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, has a two year old son Allu Ayaan.

Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal shoot ‘Khaidi no 150’ songs in Europe

One of the pictures from their shoot in Europe.

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan blasts government over demonitisation

Pawan Kalyan has three films unde production, currently.

Vijay Antony’s Bichagadu sequel on the cards

Still from movie Bichagadu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham