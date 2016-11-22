Baahubali 2 war scene leaked, graphic designer arrested

Mumbai: In a curious turn of events, a graphic designer from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly stealing 9 minutes worth of footage from the highly anticipated in-production, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. A complaint was filed by director SS Rajamouli at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, post which the culprit was arrested, as per a report by NDTV.

The raw footage of a war sequence, reportedly from the epic’s climax, has found its way onto the internet and expectedly gone viral. It is believed that the graphic designer was employed to Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios.

The arrest is in the wake of the producers of the film being arrested post a raid which revealed nearly 60 crore rupees worth unaccountable demonitised currency.

Earlier in September, despite director Rajamouli banning digital photographing devices and mobile phones on the sets, unauthorised pictures from within the sets had gone viral.

The film, being made in Telugu and Tamil while also being dubbed into Hindi, stars Prabhas as the eponymous warrior king, alongside Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj. The prequel had made over 650 crore rupees approximately, through its run at the global box-office.