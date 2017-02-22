Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni's wedding called off?

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna had been in a very happy space, with both his actor sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni getting engaged with their respective ladyloves.

While Naga Chaitanya got engaged to fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 22-year-old Akhil had been engaged to fashion designer girlfriend of two years, Shriya Bhupal.

However, if latest reports are to be believed, Akhil’s marriage has been called off.

Shriya, granddaughter of business magnate GV Reddy, was supposed to have a grand destination wedding with the youngster, in Italy. The 700 odd guest list has been updated on the development and been asked to cancel/not book their tickets to the wedding, which was slated to be held in Rome.

Both Nagarjuna and GV Reddy tried to counsel the young couple, but to no avail.

“Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled. It was a last minute decision. All was well until last week,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Celebrities from across the film industries of the country, and business icons were to attend the film, which was expected to be a grand event.

Naga Chaitanya, whose marriage to Samantha had been delayed for the longest time, will get hitched this year. Nagarjuna, at an earlier press conference, had cited lack of an auspicious date as the reason behind the postponement.

Akhil, who’d debuted in ‘Akhil’ as a hero, will next be seen in director Vikram Kumar’s untitled next. The director had earlier helmed ‘Manam,’ which starred his father Nagarjuna and brother Naga Chaitanya, while also featuring himself in a cameo.