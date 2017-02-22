Entertainment, Tollywood

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni's wedding called off?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 11:59 am IST
The 22-year old actor had been engaged to his fashion designer girlfriend of two years, Shriya Bhupal.
A snap from the engagement.
 A snap from the engagement.

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna had been in a very happy space, with both his actor sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni getting engaged with their respective ladyloves.

While Naga Chaitanya got engaged to fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 22-year-old Akhil had been engaged to fashion designer girlfriend of two years, Shriya Bhupal.

However, if latest reports are to be believed, Akhil’s marriage has been called off.

Shriya, granddaughter of business magnate GV Reddy, was supposed to have a grand destination wedding with the youngster, in Italy. The 700 odd guest list has been updated on the development and been asked to cancel/not book their tickets to the wedding, which was slated to be held in Rome.

Both Nagarjuna and GV Reddy tried to counsel the young couple, but to no avail.

“Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled. It was a last minute decision. All was well until last week,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Celebrities from across the film industries of the country, and business icons were to attend the film, which was expected to be a grand event.

Naga Chaitanya, whose marriage to Samantha had been delayed for the longest time, will get hitched this year. Nagarjuna, at an earlier press conference, had cited lack of an auspicious date as the reason behind the postponement.

Akhil, who’d debuted in ‘Akhil’ as a hero, will next be seen in director Vikram Kumar’s untitled next. The director had earlier helmed ‘Manam,’ which starred his father Nagarjuna and brother Naga Chaitanya, while also featuring himself in a cameo.

Tags: nagarjuna, akhil akkineni, shriya bhupal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The superstar's warmed up to the youngster quite well.

Freshly engaged Akhil Akkineni catches up with Ranveer and Hrithik

Akhil, Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna's son, recently got engaged to Shirya Bhupal.
14 Dec 2016 1:02 PM
Akhil is currently working on his second film (Picture courtesy: Joseph Radhik).

Inside pics: Nagarjuna's youngest son Akhil gets engaged to girlfriend of two years

His eldest son Naga Chaitanya is yet to tie the knot with girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
10 Dec 2016 12:22 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni takes train with Jharkhand teammates

MS Dhoni took a train after 13 years. (Photo: MS Dhoni/Instagram)
 

Man learns about ex’s pregnancy through the Google Play Store

(Representational image)
 

Irfan Pathan posts a heartfelt message after IPL snub

Irfan Pathan, who played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, found no buyers in the recently concluded IPL 10 auction. (Photo: AP)
 

Selection retweet lands Suryakumar Yadav in trouble, MCA demands explanation

Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been in the mix of controversies over the last few years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Is Samsung planning on bringing the Galaxy Note 7 back?

A company official told the report that it is possible the Note 7 could be “aggressively” sold through carriers in South Korea at a reduced price before the expected launch of Galaxy Note 8 later this year.
 

Shobhaa De fatshames cop on Twitter, gets stern response from Mumbai Police

Shobhaa De has also been involved with film journalism before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Tollywood takes the digital plunge

Stills from the web series Nanna Koochi

We laugh about the linkups: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

Allu Arjun turns vegetarian

Allu Arjun

I am not a good actor, says Vijay Antony

Vijay Antony

Raghu Kunche turns producer

Araghu Kunche
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham