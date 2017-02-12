Entertainment, Tollywood

'I was depressed and suicidal': Pawan Kalyan's sensational revelation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 7:46 pm IST
He had floated the Jana Sena and plans to quit cinema soon to concentrate on his political career.
The Tollywood superstar will next be seen in 'Katamayarudu'.
 The Tollywood superstar will next be seen in 'Katamayarudu'.

Mumbai: Pawan Kalyan touched upon a lot many topics, ranging from personal struggles and cinematic career to his political ambitions.

However, the most sensational part was when he confessed to having been suicidal, while ruminating on his nescient and confused youth.

"I come from a lower middle class family. I studied in a street school and I had a lot of time to contemplate life's problems. It became my lifetime obsession to compare what is being said and what is being done. And so successfully I failed my examinations and I didn't continue my education," he said.

Further elaborating, he said, "My focus was not on education; my focus was on issues that plagued the society. It made me go into depression. I wanted to commit suicide. As most of you know my brother was an actor by then. He owned a licensed pistol. I wanted to kill myself but my family counselled me. I then began experimenting with life. I studied computers, practised yoga, learned martial arts. I never wanted to be an actor. I wanted to be a yogi."

Pawan Kalyan had floated the Jana Sena Party 2014. The actor also plans to quit films for good, to concentrate on his political ambitions.

"My brother(Chiranjeevi) would come home after a long day and I would bother him with my philosophies - you know like life is a lollipop and such (laughs). Once he got irritated with me and told me to make something concrete out of life. At that point, I realised I have missed my education I missed everything positive in life. My only option was to be an actor," he said, reminiscing on the defining moment of his life.

Tags: pawan kalyan, katamarayudu, harvard university

Related Stories

Pawan Kalyan speaking at Harvard University

I wanted to quit films if Johnny became a hit, says Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is currently in the SA to address students at Harvard University to reveal a few of his ideas about films and politics.
12 Feb 2017 12:00 AM
Pawan Kalyan and Anna were clicked after landing at the airport in Boston

Pawan Kalyan spotted with wife Anna

Pictures of the couple clicked at the Boston Airport have been doing the rounds since early Thursday morning.
10 Feb 2017 1:08 AM
Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan

Chiranjeevi-Pawan Kalyan to star together

The two brothers are all set to act in a movie produced by T. Subbarami Reddy.
03 Feb 2017 12:29 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Good to have the record out of way: R Ashwin

Playing in his 45th Test match, R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session of the fourth and penultimate day of the one-off Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricket fraternity congratulates blind cricket team for T20 WC triumph

India also won the previous and inaugural edition in 2012. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Australian wicketkeeper gets hit on the head with a bat

Sam Harper was hit on head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Having sex too frequently can affect satisfaction in bed

It all depends on finding the right one (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: 150-year-old wedding dress found after social media appeal

A Facebook post about the loss of her dress was shared more than 200,000 times across social media. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Buckingham Palace offers 30,000-a-year to run Queen's Twitter

A job advertisement has been placed on the Queen's official website seeking a new 'digital communications officer' to join a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

I wanted to quit films if Johnny became a hit, says Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan speaking at Harvard University

Ravi Teja is back with a bang

Ravi Teja

'Excited and nervous': Kajal Aggarwal on working with mentor for second time

Kajal Aggarwal

Nandamuri Balakrishna to now charge Rs 10 crore?

Nandamuri Balakrishna

A huge set for Bhagmathi

Anushka Shetty
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham